Trial runs on Delhi to Sahibabad RRTS link likely after October 2024

Officials of National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC), the agency executing the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) project, said on Thursday that they expect trial runs from Sahibabad in Ghaziabad to New Ashok Nagar in New Delhi to commence in the last quarter of 2024. The RRTS project spans 82km, linking Delhi, Ghaziabad, and Meerut throught Namo Bharat trains. The entire 82km RRTS project is expected to be completed by June 2025. It is expected to draw a daily ridership of about 800,000 passengers, NCRTC said. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

A 34-km section of the project, having eight RRTS stations, is already operational in Ghaziabad.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Construction of RRTS viaduct in the Delhi section is nearing completion with all RRTS stations finishing swiftly, officials familiar with the development said, adding that work on fewer than 500 metres of the viaduct is pending and the same is expected to be completed by the month-end.

“The work in Delhi is being expedited and we expect trial runs to start from Sahibabad to New Ashok Nagar in the last quarter of this year. It is our endeavour to complete the entire 14km of Delhi section by the first quarter of 2025,” said Puneet Vats, chief PRO of NCRTC.

The RRTS section in Delhi, from Sarai Kale Khan to Anand Vihar, is 14km long and consists of nine kilometres of elevated and five kilometres of underground section. The Delhi section has stations at Sarai Kale Khan, New Ashok Nagar and Anand Vihar.

“Track laying, along with electric traction and signalling works, are currently underway in the New Ashok Nagar to Sahibabad section. Soon after the track work, signalling and over-head equipment works will be taken up. Trial run will commence soon after completing all the system works,” an NCRTC spokesperson said.

Officials said that connectivity of the already operational Sahibabad station with the section in Delhi will boost Namo Bharat’s reach for passengers.

The operational section (34km) in Ghaziabad has Delhi on one side and Meerut on the other. “The works for Meerut (south) station (the first station in Meerut) are almost complete and we expect to start operations once safety inspections get underway. This will further attract passengers from Meerut,” the spokesperson said.

The entire 82km RRTS project is expected to be completed by June 2025. It is expected to draw a daily ridership of about 800,000 passengers, according to the detailed project report.