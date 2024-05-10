 Trial runs on Delhi to Sahibabad RRTS link likely after October 2024 - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, May 10, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Trial runs on Delhi to Sahibabad RRTS link likely after October 2024

ByPeeyush Khandelwal, Ghaziabad
May 10, 2024 05:54 AM IST

Construction of RRTS viaduct in the Delhi section is nearing completion with all RRTS stations finishing swiftly, officials familiar with the development said

Officials of National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC), the agency executing the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) project, said on Thursday that they expect trial runs from Sahibabad in Ghaziabad to New Ashok Nagar in New Delhi to commence in the last quarter of 2024. The RRTS project spans 82km, linking Delhi, Ghaziabad, and Meerut throught Namo Bharat trains.

The entire 82km RRTS project is expected to be completed by June 2025. It is expected to draw a daily ridership of about 800,000 passengers, NCRTC said. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)
The entire 82km RRTS project is expected to be completed by June 2025. It is expected to draw a daily ridership of about 800,000 passengers, NCRTC said. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

A 34-km section of the project, having eight RRTS stations, is already operational in Ghaziabad.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Construction of RRTS viaduct in the Delhi section is nearing completion with all RRTS stations finishing swiftly, officials familiar with the development said, adding that work on fewer than 500 metres of the viaduct is pending and the same is expected to be completed by the month-end.

“The work in Delhi is being expedited and we expect trial runs to start from Sahibabad to New Ashok Nagar in the last quarter of this year. It is our endeavour to complete the entire 14km of Delhi section by the first quarter of 2025,” said Puneet Vats, chief PRO of NCRTC.

The RRTS section in Delhi, from Sarai Kale Khan to Anand Vihar, is 14km long and consists of nine kilometres of elevated and five kilometres of underground section. The Delhi section has stations at Sarai Kale Khan, New Ashok Nagar and Anand Vihar.

“Track laying, along with electric traction and signalling works, are currently underway in the New Ashok Nagar to Sahibabad section. Soon after the track work, signalling and over-head equipment works will be taken up. Trial run will commence soon after completing all the system works,” an NCRTC spokesperson said.

Officials said that connectivity of the already operational Sahibabad station with the section in Delhi will boost Namo Bharat’s reach for passengers.

The operational section (34km) in Ghaziabad has Delhi on one side and Meerut on the other. “The works for Meerut (south) station (the first station in Meerut) are almost complete and we expect to start operations once safety inspections get underway. This will further attract passengers from Meerut,” the spokesperson said.

The entire 82km RRTS project is expected to be completed by June 2025. It is expected to draw a daily ridership of about 800,000 passengers, according to the detailed project report.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Peeyush Khandelwal

    Peeyush Khandelwal writes on a range of issues in western Uttar Pradesh – from crime, to development authorities and from infrastructure to transport. Based in Ghaziabad, he has been a journalist for almost a decade.

News / Cities / Noida / Trial runs on Delhi to Sahibabad RRTS link likely after October 2024

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 10, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On