Triple suicide case: Ghaziabad cops send one phone for analysis

Police on Tuesday said they have recovered one of the two phones used by the three minor girls who allegedly jumped to their deaths from the nine-floor of their residence earlier this month, adding that the phone has been sent for forensic analysis. The phone was a digital lifeline for the girls, aged 11, 14, and 16, who were deeply immersed in Korean culture and felt alienated from their family over it, and who had also not gone to school in many years. (HT Photos)

This phone, police had learnt during their investigation, appeared to be one of the triggers for their death. The phone was a digital lifeline for the girls, aged 11, 14, and 16, who were deeply immersed in Korean culture and felt alienated from their family over it, and who had also not gone to school in many years. They had also used it to watch online content.

Their father had sold their shared smartphone days before the February 4 incident, and deleted their social media account which had amassed around 2,000 followers.

“One of the two mobiles was sold to a mobile shop owner in Shalimar Garden, and this mobile was traced and recovered by the police,” Atul Kumar Singh, assistant commissioner of police (ACP-Shalimar Garden circle), told HT, adding that it had been confiscated by their father about 10 days before the incident.

“He sold these mobiles as he wanted them not to have direct access to online content. Instead, he asked them to use the parents’ mobiles at home, which only connected through Wi-Fi and not through SIM cards.”

However, officials said that no data or past history could be found on the recovered mobile as it had been reset to factory settings. Police have sent it for forensic analysis.

The other phone, which police were not able to recover, had been sold of some five or six months ago.

“The other mobile is being traced,” the ACP added.

Police are holding a detailed inquiry into the incident and awaiting forensic reports. They are also recording statements of all related people, including the family of the girls, their maternal grandparents, residents of the high-rise, and eyewitnesses to the incident.