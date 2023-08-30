Ghaziabad: Truck driver, helper killed in hit and run incident on DME

A truck driver and his helper died after being mowed down by an unidentified speeding vehicle on Delhi Meerut Expressway (DME) on Wednesday, police said. They added that the vehicle hit them while they were replacing a punctured tyre of their truck. The truck driver was identified as Jogendra Prakash, 42, while the helper was identified as Rashid Mohammad, 50, both residents of Hapur district. (Representative Image)

Police said that the incident took place around 2am on Wednesday on an isolated stretch near Bhojpur at DME and both the deceased were discovered by traffic police officials during patrolling.

The truck driver was identified as Jogendra Prakash, 42, while the helper was identified as Rashid Mohammad, 50, both residents of Hapur district.

According to traffic police, Prakash and Mohammad were somewhere midway between the Kashi toll plaza and Bhojpur stretch of the DME when the rear driver-side tyre of their truck got punctured.

Ramanand Kushwaha, additional DCP (traffic), said, “While they were changing the punctures tyre on the expressway, an unidentified vehicle, coming from Meerut side hit the two before fleeing the spot. Both suffered severe injuries and were rushed by the local police to a private hospital in Meerut, where they died during the treatment.”

“Proper legal action will be initiated once the erring vehicle is identified and traced,” the ADCP added.

Meanwhile, in another incident, a 40-year-old man identified as Ashok Kumar, a resident of Shahpur Bamheta, died on the spot after he was hit by an unidentified speeding vehicle coming from Hapur on National Highway 9 stretch near Crossings Republik on Wednesday morning.

“The deceased was on his bicycle. Around 6.30pm a speeding vehicle hit his bicycle from behind and fled. The man died on the spot. The erring vehicle will soon be traced, and legal action will be initiated by the police,” ADCP added.

