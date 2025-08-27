Tulsi Niketan redevelopment: GDA not to take away rights of occupants of flats

Ghaziabad: The Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA) officials, with regard to the redevelopment plan for the Tulsi Niketan housing scheme, has said that “status quo” will be maintained about the occupancy rights of residents/occupants. A recent GDA survey in August indicates that out of 2,292 residential flats, only 2.9% occupants have registries, while another 2.5% are original allottees. (Sakib Ali/HT Photos)

The redevelopment plan is required as the flats in the scheme have become unfit for occupancy and are in dilapidated condition.

Developed in 1989-90 by the GDA, the scheme spreads over 56,639 square metre (sqm), and is located adjacent to the Wazirabad Road (near Delhi border) and a low-lying area. The flats here have become dilapidated due to waterlogging during monsoon and lack of maintenance, the officials added.

A recent GDA survey in August indicates that out of 2,292 residential flats, only 2.9% occupants have registries, while another 2.5% are original allottees. Residents of about 50.4% of flats were staying on the basis of power of attorney, while another 13.9% were on rent, another 20% houses were locked.

Officials said that the survey findings pose a major challenge about the occupants’ property rights. “We have started taking occupants’ consent for the redevelopment plan. About the occupancy status, we’ve decided that a status quo will be maintained and the present rights of the occupants will not be affected. We will hold further meetings with residents in the coming time,” said GDA’s vice-chairperson Atul Vats.

Earlier, the authority had decided to rope in private developers for the redevelopment, but it didn’t go well with residents.

“Against this, we have decided to rope in a government company for redevelopment, construction, and marketing. The latest technology will be used to speed up construction. Our aim is to raise the residents’ living standard,” Vats added.

In 2009, a study by IIT Roorkee said in a report to GDA that the buildings’ structure in Tulsi Niketan deteriorated due to lack of regular maintenance.

In 2018, a study by Jamila Milia Islamia said, “It is recommended to dismantle such units as they have distorted to such an extent that their retrofitting and rehabilitation could be costlier than new construction.”

Notably, on March 18, the GDA board approved the Tulsi Niketan redevelopment plan which proposes demolition of old flats and new multi-storeyed buildings with flats will be constructed in the same premises for residents. Further, a part of the land in the scheme will be offered for another new housing development to recover redevelopment cost.

Residents said they are not averse to the plan, but worried about the property rights.

“We want GDA initially give us new flats as part of the redevelopment, and then we will vacate old flats. They are asking us to vacate old flats for redevelopment, and then new flats will be built. This is unacceptable, as many residents are not original allottees and do not have ownership documents. So, they fear losing their flats,” said the Tulsi Niketan Residents’ Welfare Association’s treasurer Pawan Babbar.