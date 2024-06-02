Two arrested over thefts at PG accommodation in Noida

The Noida police on Saturday arrested two suspects for being allegedly involved in multiple thefts that occurred at a paying guest (PG) accommodation, located in Raipur locality of Sector 126, Noida, officers said. Police arrested the suspects while they were riding a stolen Hero Splendor Plus motorcycle in front of Pushta Road, Raipur village. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

Police arrested the suspects identified as Mohd Imran (26), resident of Meerut, and Sushil Kumar alias Tera (26), a resident of Barola locality, Noida while they were riding a stolen Hero Splendor Plus motorcycle without a registration plate in front of Pushta Road, Raipur village, the officers added.

Police said it recovered seven laptops, 19 smartphones, six laptop chargers, two mobile chargers, two earbuds, a smart watch, a headphone and a country-made pistol from the possession of suspects.

The suspects later told police that they targeted PG and rented rooms which were left open at night due to the summer’s heat. They usually operated between 2.00 and 6.00am, stealing items like laptops and mobile phones, and purportedly admitted to have stolen and sold off about 35-40 laptops and over 100 mobile phones.

The duo were sent to judicial custody after being produced before a magistrate on Saturday.

According to Vidya Sagar Mishra, deputy commissioner of police, Noida, several incidents of theft were being reported for the last two months from the PG accommodation.

“Most recently, on May 24, a student studying at the private university in Sector 125 and residing in a PG accommodation in Raipur, Sector 126, reported theft of laptop and mobile phone from her room, and three other girls staying in the same PG also reported theft of their laptops and mobile from their room. An FIR was registered at Sector 126 police station under Section 380 (theft in dwelling house etc.),” said the DCP.

Police formed a team to investigate the case and scanned about 80-90 CCTV cameras in the area, officers added.

“Acting on information and electronic surveillance, police apprehended the suspects when they were riding bikes in front of Pushta Road,” the officer added.

“The duo has nine cases registered against them at various police stations in Noida and are history-sheeters. Further investigation is underway to trace the sold stolen goods and activities of suspects,” said the officer.