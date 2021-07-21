Two bulls found dead in Noida, sparks tension

Two bulls were found dead in Noida Sector 45 on Wednesday morning sparking tension in the area with rumours of foul play doing the rounds. Police, however, said that animals had died of electrocution and managed to keep the crowd that had gathered under control.

Wednesday’s carcasses were discovered at around 6am by people of Sadarpur village, police said.

“We found a CCTV footage from the area that showed the two bulls were electrocuted due to an exposed power line from a transformer at around 1.30am. However, the locals were under the impression that the bulls had been poisoned. It took a lot of effort to disperse them. We have sent the carcasses for autopsy,” said Kumar Ranvijay Singh, additional deputy commissioner of police, zone 1.

The autopsy report later confirmed electrocution, said police.

On June 29, a bull’s decapitated carcass was found in a garbage dump in the area. The police recovered a knife from the spot and a case was registered at Sector 39 police station. A probe is still underway in the incident, said Singh.

“A decapitated carcass was found here just a few weeks ago. Now, two more bulls were found dead. We thought that someone was targeting the animals. But the police told us that there was no connection between the two cases,” said Himanshu Singh, a resident of the area.

Wednesday being Eid, police personnel in the Gautam Budh Nagar were on high alert. “Our units were out for patrolling. Though tensions remained high in the Sector 45 area after the morning incident, there were no law and order issues. Clerics already urged the public to avoid venturing out unnecessarily because of the pandemic. Everything went smoothly,” said a senior police officer.