News / Cities / Noida News / Two charred to death as car catches fire in Noida

ByAshni Dhaor
Nov 25, 2023 10:36 AM IST

According to Pradeep Kumar Chaubey, chief fire officer, the fire department received a call about the incident at 6.25am from a resident of the society in sector 119

Two persons were charred to death as the car they were sitting in caught fire in Uttar Pradesh’s Noida early on Saturday morning, officials said.

Firefighter official said they received a call about the incident on early Saturday morning (HT Photo)
According to Pradeep Kumar Chaubey, chief fire officer, the fire department received a call about the incident at 6.25am from a resident of the society in sector 119 who informed that a white Swift car was burning outside the society on the main road.

“Immediately, a firefighter team was rushed to the spot8 and fire was doused. Two male bodies were recovered from inside the car. It was a petrol car with a Ghaziabad registration number,” said Cahubey.

The bodies are yet to be identified and have been sent to the mortuary for postmortem, said Shakti Avasthy, additional deputy commissioner of police, Noida.

Further, forensic and technical teams are at the spot, and an investigation into the incident has been launched, said Avasthy.

“As per CCTV footage around the area, the car was seen outside the society at 6.08am and by 6.11am. It burst into flames on its own. No other person can be seen around the car at the time,” he added.

    Ashni Dhaor

    Ashni Dhaor is a correspondent with Hindustan Times. She covers crime, education, health, politics, civic issues and environment in Ghaziabad city. She graduated from Delhi University in 2015 and has since been working with Hindustan Times since.

