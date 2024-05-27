Two fire incidents in Noida on Sunday; no casualties

Noida: Two fire incidents were reported at separate places of Noida on Sunday, however, none of them led to any casualty or caused injuries to anyone, Gautam Budh Nagar fire officers said on Sunday. One of the incidents was reported at a clothes manufacturing unit located in Noida’s Sector 65, and the other one was massive engulfing several kilometres of a forest (green belt) located in Sector 42, they added. One of the incidents was reported at a clothes manufacturing unit in Sector 65, the other one engulfed several kilometres of a forest (green belt) in Sector 42, Noida. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

According to Pradeep Kumar Chaubey, chief fire officer (Gautam Budh Nagar), a fire incident was reported at a clothes factory located in Noida’s Sector 65 in the afternoon, and it took the firemen one-and-a-half hours to extinguish the flames.

The exact extent of the damage caused could not be immediately ascertained.

He said around 4.20pm, the fire control room received information from a local resident that a fire had broken out at the ground floor of a two-storeyed clothing factory in the C block of Sector 65.

“Six fire tenders from surrounding fire stations were rushed to the spot, and they extinguished the fire around 6pm,” the officer said, adding that due to the thick smoke, firefighters faced challenges in controlling the fire.

“Prima facie, it is suspected that the fire broke out due to an electrical short-circuit. But no injuries were reported,” he informed.

In a separate incident, a massive fire broke out in a forest in the city’s Sector 42A in the early afternoon.

“Around 12.30pm, we received information from the fire control room that a fire broke out in a forest in Sector 42 A. As soon as we received information, we rushed to the spot,” said fire officer (Phase 1) Shiv Narayan Singh, adding that dry leaves and bushes made it difficult to control the fire immediately.

“Around 12–13 fire tenders from the district were pressed to douse the flames. We somehow managed to control the fire at around 6pm. But as dry bushes catch fire again, we are continuously sprinkling water at the spot,” he added.

The cause behind the fire is yet to be ascertained, said the fire officer.