Two held for stealing high-end bicycles in Greater Noida
Gautam Budh Nagar Police arrested two suspects, including a minor, for stealing expensive bicycles in Greater Noida area, police said on Friday. Police said that they have seized eight high-end bicycles from the suspects, who were nabbed on Thursday.
According to police, the main suspect has been identified as Mukesh, a resident of Tughlapur village. He and his accomplice, a minor, were arrested from the Amritpuram roundabout in Greater Noida by personnel from the Beta-2 police station.
“The two accused were on Firefox cycles that led to a suspicion as there had been several complaints from sector residents regarding stolen high-end bicycles,” said Anil Kumar, in charge of Beta-2 police station.
Upon interrogation, the suspects revealed that they had stolen over a dozen bicycles from various sectors of Greater Noida and were using a dilapidated community centre in Beta-2 sector to store the stolen high-end bicycles.
“We found six more high-end bicycles from the possession of the two suspects, which included brands such as Ranger and Firefox. They revealed that they had already sold four to five bicycles to a dealer,” said Kumar, adding that the value of the stolen bicycles is over ₹1 lakh.
The suspects roamed around residential sectors in the evenings to spot the bicycles they intended to steal and then proceed with the theft at night. The duo would sell the bicycles with the help of another person, who is currently on the run, police said.
“There is a huge community of cycle enthusiasts across Gautam Budh Nagar district that uses high-end bicycles for fitness and as a hobby. These bicycles are easy to steal because of their light weight and are mostly not guarded by their owners,” Kumar added.
Kumar added that the suspects have been booked under Section 411 (punishment for theft) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). While the main suspect was sent to jail, the minor has been sent to a correction home after being produced before the child welfare committee.
