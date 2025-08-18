Two killed in hit-and-run on NH-91in Greater Noida

Two men died in a hit-and-run incident on National Highway 91, near Greater Noida after a speeding truck rammed into their motorcycle on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, police said. The motorcycle was completely damaged and the victims sustained multiple injuries.

The deceased were rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared them dead, they added.

The victims, identified as Vimlesh Shah, 26, and Ankit Mishra , 27, were residents of Chithara village in Dadri, where they lived in rented accommodation, police said, adding they both worked as delivery executives at a warehouse in Naibasti, located approximately four kilometres away from their home.

According to police, the incident occurred on Sunday around 12.30 am, when Shah and Mishra were returning to home on a motorcycle when a truck travelling from Sikandarabad towards Ghaziabad, struck their motorcycle from behind at high speed.

“The collision was so intense that the motorcycle was completely damaged, and the victims sustained multiple injuries, including their heads. The truck driver fled the scene with the vehicle. When locals spotted them bleeding profusely next to their accidental bike, they alerted police on emergency helpline number 112,” said a police officer, requesting anonymity.

A police team rushed the victims to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared them dead. “Subsequently, their family members were informed about the accident,” added the officer.

Police said the incident took place close to their workplace on NH91, a stretch known for speeding vehicles during night hours. It is yet to be ascertained who was riding the bike, and no helmet was recovered from the site.

“A case under section 106 (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered against the unidentified truck driver at Dadri police station, and CCTV cameras installed on the way to the spot will be scanned to identify the registration number of the vehicle,” said the Arvind Kumar, Station House Officer, Dadri, adding that further investigation is underway.