Search
Mon, Aug 18, 2025
New Delhi oC

Two killed in hit-and-run on NH-91in Greater Noida

ByArun Pratap Singh
Published on: Aug 18, 2025 04:20 am IST

Shah and Mishra were returning home on a motorcycle when a truck travelling from Sikandarabad towards Ghaziabad, struck their motorcycle from behind at high speed, said police.

Two men died in a hit-and-run incident on National Highway 91, near Greater Noida after a speeding truck rammed into their  motorcycle on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, police said.

The motorcycle was completely damaged and the victims sustained multiple injuries.
The motorcycle was completely damaged and the victims sustained multiple injuries.

 The deceased were rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared them dead, they added.

The victims, identified as Vimlesh Shah, 26, and Ankit Mishra , 27, were residents of  Chithara village in Dadri, where they lived in rented accommodation, police said, adding they both worked as delivery executives at a warehouse in Naibasti, located approximately four kilometres away from their home.

According to police, the incident occurred on Sunday around 12.30 am, when Shah and Mishra were returning to home on a motorcycle when a truck travelling from Sikandarabad towards Ghaziabad, struck their motorcycle from behind at high speed.

 “The collision was so intense that the motorcycle was completely damaged, and the victims sustained multiple injuries, including their heads. The truck driver fled the scene with the vehicle. When locals spotted them bleeding profusely next to their accidental bike, they alerted police on emergency helpline number 112,” said a police officer, requesting anonymity.

 A police team rushed the victims to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared them dead. “Subsequently, their family members were informed about the accident,” added the officer.

Police said the incident took place close to their workplace on NH91, a stretch known for speeding vehicles during night hours. It is yet to be ascertained who was riding the bike, and no helmet was recovered from the site.

“A case under section 106 (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered against the unidentified truck driver at Dadri police station, and CCTV cameras installed on the way to the spot will be scanned to identify the registration number of the vehicle,” said the Arvind Kumar, Station House Officer, Dadri, adding that further investigation is underway.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Noida / Two killed in hit-and-run on NH-91in Greater Noida
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On