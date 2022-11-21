Home / Cities / Noida News / Two law students die after bike collides with truck

Two law students die after bike collides with truck

noida news
Published on Nov 21, 2022 12:30 AM IST

Noida: Two law students died after their motorcycle collided with a truck on Saturday morning on a service lane of the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway near Sector 142, police said

Two law students die after bike collides with truck
Two law students die after bike collides with truck
ByHT Correspondent

Noida: Two law students died after their motorcycle collided with a truck on Saturday morning on a service lane of the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway near Sector 142, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Akshit Bhatnagar (23), a resident of Panipat, Haryana and Jai Singh Chauhan (24), a resident of Ahmedabad, Gujarat. Both were final year students of a private law college in Greater Noida and were on their way to their institute when the incident took place, police added.

Police said that both the students were staying together at a rented flat in Lajpat Nagar in Delhi for the past four years and travelled to the law college daily on a motorcycle.

The station house officer (SHO) of Sector 142 police station, Uttam Kumar, said that the incident took place around 9.30am, when the deceased tried to overtake another vehicle.

“Initial investigations revealed that the deceased were on a Yamaha YZF-R15 bike and tried to overtake a car at high speed. But the driver lost control of the bike and collided with a truck and both died on the spot. The truck was in front of the car,” SHO Kumar said.

Kumar added that police reached the spot after getting information from a passerby. “The truck driver fled from the spot, leaving the truck. We have seized the truck and are trying to trace him using the vehicle number and other details,” the SHO said.

Police said that both the deceased had come to Noida from their rented flat in Delhi on Friday night. They spent the night at their friend’s house in Noida and took their friend’s bike to go to college for some assignment submission. Police added that while it is not clear who was riding, at least one of them was wearing a helmet.

Police said that the post-mortem test has been conducted and the bodies have been handed over to their family members.

“We haven’t received any complaint from the family members of the deceased yet. We will file a case only after receiving a complaint,” SHO Kumar added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, November 21, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out