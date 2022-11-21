Two law students die after bike collides with truck

Noida: Two law students died after their motorcycle collided with a truck on Saturday morning on a service lane of the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway near Sector 142, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Akshit Bhatnagar (23), a resident of Panipat, Haryana and Jai Singh Chauhan (24), a resident of Ahmedabad, Gujarat. Both were final year students of a private law college in Greater Noida and were on their way to their institute when the incident took place, police added.

Police said that both the students were staying together at a rented flat in Lajpat Nagar in Delhi for the past four years and travelled to the law college daily on a motorcycle.

The station house officer (SHO) of Sector 142 police station, Uttam Kumar, said that the incident took place around 9.30am, when the deceased tried to overtake another vehicle.

“Initial investigations revealed that the deceased were on a Yamaha YZF-R15 bike and tried to overtake a car at high speed. But the driver lost control of the bike and collided with a truck and both died on the spot. The truck was in front of the car,” SHO Kumar said.

Kumar added that police reached the spot after getting information from a passerby. “The truck driver fled from the spot, leaving the truck. We have seized the truck and are trying to trace him using the vehicle number and other details,” the SHO said.

Police said that both the deceased had come to Noida from their rented flat in Delhi on Friday night. They spent the night at their friend’s house in Noida and took their friend’s bike to go to college for some assignment submission. Police added that while it is not clear who was riding, at least one of them was wearing a helmet.

Police said that the post-mortem test has been conducted and the bodies have been handed over to their family members.

“We haven’t received any complaint from the family members of the deceased yet. We will file a case only after receiving a complaint,” SHO Kumar added.