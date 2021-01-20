Two persons booked for felling peepal tree in Greater Noida’s Dadri
Greater Noida: Police have registered a case against two persons for allegedly felling a fully grown peepal tree in the Dadri area on Tuesday. The police said that the tree’s trunk had a 19-foot circumference.
The two suspects were identified as Sangeeta, 35, and Johny, 40, residents of Chakrasenpur Madhaiya village.
A case was registered at Dadri police station following a complaint by Sajid Ali, a forest guard. Ali said that he had received the information from local people that two persons were illegally cutting a 50-year-old peepal tree on the Gram Sabha land in the village. “I visited the spot and found that the two persons had cut the tree and dismembered its branches. Sangeeta is a local resident while Johny is a tenant at her house. They had also transported the woods in a truck to some places,” he said.
When the forest guard objected, the two persons started arguing with him, the police said.
Rajveer Singh Chauhan, station house officer, Dadri police station, said that a case was registered against them under sections 4 and 10 of Wildlife Protection Act, 1972. “The police are investigating the case. We will arrest the two persons soon,” he said.
PK Shrivastava, district forest officer, said that the suspects had neither got permission nor informed the department before felling the tree. He said that for felling or removal of trees, the applicant should submit his/her land ownership to the forest department and also cite a genuine reason. “In case of illegally felling the tree, the suspects can be fined and jailed,” Shrivastava said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ghaziabad court awards death to man for rape and murder of 2-yr-old girl
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ghaziabad court awards death to 30-year-old man for rape and murder of two-year-old girl
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
GB Nagar consumer commission directs company to pay for cost of defective AC to complainant
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UP govt sanctions ₹25 crore for 250 CCTV cameras, high-tech equipment under ‘Safe City’ project for GB Nagar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Republic Day rehearsal: Restrictions on heavy vehicles in Noida
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NMRC conducts online survey to improve last-mile connectivity
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
After 260 days, active Covid-19 cases come below 150-mark in GB Nagar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
GB Nagar targets to vaccinate 12,600 more health care staff till Jan 29
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Teen goes missing from Noida boarding school
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Two persons booked for felling peepal tree in Greater Noida’s Dadri
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Noida authority offers residents chance to pay for additional area in instalments
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ghaziabad: Boy goes missing from relative’s home
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Turban tying camp to laundry services, farmers gear up for ‘tractor parade’ on Republic Day
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Noida: Realtors, buyers ask govt to reduce stamp fee
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Noida, Ghaziabad most polluted, AQI plunges into severe
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox