Two suspects arrested for armed robbery at Noida’s Sector 143 home

Noida police on Wednesday arrested two suspects involved in an armed robbery in Noida’s Sector 143 locality on August 28, where eight assailants allegedly broke into a house, robbing gold jewellery worth ₹8 lakh and ₹10,000 in cash, said officers aware of the case. The arrested suspects were apprehended after a brief encounter with the police, during which they were shot in the legs in retaliatory fire on September 4, added police. The car recovered by the police during the arrest of the two suspects on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

According to police, the incident occurred around 7.45 pm when Vineet Kumar, 28, who hails from Arrah, Bihar, and lives in a two-story house with his wife and two children, was away with his family. Upon returning, Kumar found the main door lock broken and the lights turned on. “As I entered the house and was about to go to the first floor, four to five masked armed men attacked me. They were holding a gun and a knife, and I ran towards the exit door. Three masked men were about to reach the door, but I somehow managed to run outside, shouting for help,” Kumar told HT.

The suspects also held hostage Kumar’s tenants, Deepak and Rashmi, who reside on the ground floor of the house. According to Kumar, the assailants escaped with jewelleries worth ₹8 lakh and ₹10,000 in cash. Based on his complaint, the Ecotech 3 police registered a case under Section 310(2) (dacoity) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita on the night of August 28, and 15 teams were formed to track down the suspects.

After a week of investigation, police received a tip-off about the suspects’ whereabouts. “On Wednesday, when police teams were checking near Pushta Road in Noida, two suspects were seen riding a motorcycle. When the police team tried to stop them, they opened fire, and received gunshot wounds on the legs in retaliatory fire,” said deputy commissioner of police (Central Noida) Shakti Mohan Avasthy.

The suspects, Amir and Dilshad, both in their 30s and residents of Ecotech 3, allegedly conducted reconnaissance posing as handcart sellers before committing robberies. Avasthy added, “One of their accomplices is a cab driver who helps them escape the spot.” The gang, consisting of 10 to 12 members, is suspected of involvement in multiple thefts and robberies. They wore caps to conceal their identities, which were found near the crime scene. Police added that efforts were underway to trace the remaining suspects associated with the gang.

“We have found multiple pairs of slippers near the spot and found that they were using caps to masks to rob a house. After scanning more than 500 cameras and route mapping with the help of a drone, they were traced on Wednesday,” said DCP Avasthy. Police recovered two country-made pistols, two live cartridges, two empty cartridges, a Maruti Suzuki Swift car, a motorcycle, ₹39,700 in cash, and gold from their possession.