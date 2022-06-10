Two women among 4 held for insurance fraud in Noida

Gautam Budh Nagar Police arrested four suspects, including two women, on Thursday for allegedly duping money from people on the pretext of reviving their lapsed insurance policies, police said.

According to police, the gang was operating from their second-floor office in a building at the commercial hub of Sector 18 in Noida, under Sector 20 police station limits. The suspects have been identified as Islam Khan, Shobhit Gupta, Bharti Rajput and Priti – all aged below 35 years of age. Except for Gupta, who lives in Ghaziabad, the rest of the suspects are Delhi residents, police said.

“Eight mobile phones, two laptops, two pen drives, three debit cards and ₹50,000 cash were seized from their possession,” said Manoj Kumar, in charge of Sector 20 police station.

“The suspects duped money from people on the pretext of reviving their lapsed insurance policies. They had procured data of people whose policies had lapsed and then contacted them over phone, in a bid to trap gullible people into transferring money to them in the name of various fees,” Kumar added.

“The gang had been operating from its Noida office since the last six months,” Kumar said.

An FIR has been lodged under Section 420 (cheating) and 406 (criminal breach of trust) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), police said, adding that further legal proceedings in the case are currently underway.