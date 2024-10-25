Menu Explore
Friday, Oct 25, 2024
Two women held for smuggling 14 Indian flapshell turtles

ByArun Singh, Noida
Oct 25, 2024 06:34 AM IST

Noida police on Thursday arrested two women who were allegedly involved in smuggling Indian flapshell turtles, which they caught from a river in Mathura and were trying to sell in Noida, ahead of Diwali.

The women carried these turtles in a basket and were about to sell them to Noida residents, purportedly for the purpose of animal sacrifices on Diwali. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)
The women carried these turtles in a basket and were about to sell them to Noida residents, purportedly for the purpose of animal sacrifices on Diwali. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

The Indian flapshell turtle is protected under the Indian Wildlife Protection Act of 1972. Smuggling turtles is a non-bailable offence under the Act, police said.

The women were identified as Kamlesh, and her daughter Jyoti, who go by single names and hail from Sadar Bazar in Mathura, police said.

“On Thursday morning, police received a tip-off that two women had arrived in Noida’s Sector 10 with smuggled turtles. Following the information, a team rushed to the spot and detained the suspect women, said DCP Singh, adding that 14 Indian flapshell turtles were recovered from their possession.

The women carried these turtles in a basket and were about to sell them to Noida residents. “These turtles are protected under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, and marked as state property. Hunting, selling, or transporting them for the purpose of selling are punishable offences,” said Shani Gautam, inspector, forest department.

Police investigation revealed that the women caught the turtle from a river in Mathura over the past two-three days after one of their acquaintances told them that Noida residents are keen to buy turtles before Diwali for sacrifical rituals, said police, adding that the women had the list of buyers in Noida ready with them.

“It was revealed that the turtles were priced between 1,000 and 10,000, as per the demand. The turtles were rescued safely, and after veterinary treatment, we will release them in their habitat,” said Singh.

Police booked the women under sections of the Wildlife Protection Act, and efforts are underway to identify the people who were about to buy these turtles, said police.

