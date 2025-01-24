UGC road project: UP proposes ‘alignment change’ before NGT to minimise tree felling

The counsels for the state of Uttar Pradesh have informed the National Green Tribunal (NGT) that the state is considering an alignment change for the remaining portion of the under construction 111km Kanwar Marg alongside the Upper Ganga Canal, as that would require the felling of only two-thirds of the originally proposed number of trees/shrubs. The tribunal is currently hearing the matter of the construction of the road after taking cognizance of a HT report, dated February 1, 2024, about how the state government’s forest department gave nod to fell about 112,722 trees and shrubs in the protected forests of three forest divisions to construct two lanes of the road. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

The tribunal is currently hearing the matter of the construction of the road, which passes through ecologically sensitive areas, after taking cognizance of a Hindustan Times report, dated February 1, 2024, about how the state government’s forest department gave nod to fell about 112,722 trees and shrubs in the protected forests of three forest divisions — Ghaziabad, Meerut and Muzaffarnagar — to construct two lanes of the road.

Environmentalists have claimed that the large-scale tree felling would severely impact the environment and the natural wildlife habitat in the region.

“The learned AAG (additional advocate general) appearing for the state of Uttar Pradesh submits that for the remaining road, the alignment is proposed to be changed, for which the irrigation department has given NOC, and the state will now seek all other clearances, including EIA (environment impact assessment) for the changed alignment from the competent authorities. She has stated that with the changed alignment, the felling of trees will be cut down to about two-thirds of the originally proposed numbers,” the tribunal said in its order dated January 20, which was put in the public domain on Friday.

The tribunal said the AAG has requested three weeks to file an appropriate affidavit from the competent authority.

The tribunal has also asked a joint committee of officials, comprising the director of Forest Survey of India, a Union environment ministry senior scientist, and a UP government representative, which is looking into the matter, to submit its final report.

The joint committee later formed a sub-committee to assess situations at different locations in the districts of Ghaziabad, Meerut and Muzaffarnagar.

“The public works department (PWD) has cut trees in a 62km area of the 111.49km stretch. Approximately 40km remain untouched. The sub-committees have inspected 102 locations at every 1km interval to ascertain the width of trees/plants felled by PWD, and have mentioned that all tree felling by PWD is within the permissible limit of 15/20 metres,” the joint committee report said.

The joint committee also inspected 21 locations and said that no “illegal felling” was noticed. The report also highlighted that “presently an NOC from the irrigation department, Uttar Pradesh is under consideration for constructing the Kanwar Marg on the right side banks of the Upper Ganga Canal after leaving two metre dwala (dwarf bund). Such a lateral shift in alignment of 7.5 metres towards the canal will save a substantial number of trees/plants.”

It added that stretches where felling has already taken place, a suitable strip plantation can be proposed to regain the green cover.

The committee in its report has also shared the view that the road construction may be taken up owing to “high density” of traffic in western UP. However, thecommittee did not make any mention of the alternative routes that have come up such as the Eastern Peripheral Expressway, Delhi-Meerut Expressway and the under-construction Delhi-Dehradun highway through western UP.

Explaining the change in alignment, Ram Raja, the executive engineer of PWD, Ghaziabad, said, “Earlier, the road was being constructed about 9.5 metres from the edge of the canal. Now, it has been proposed about two metres from the canal. This will save the felling of trees in the area. The road construction is presently suspended.”

The tribunal has directed that objections/responses may be filed within three weeks on the joint committee report.