Underpass work on Greater Noida’s Kisan Chowk to begin soon

The Greater Noida authority will soon start construction work on an underpass proposed on ‘Char Murti’ (Kisan Chowk) traffic intersection. It has also decided to hire a consultant at the earliest because traffic congestion at this busy junction troubles thousands of commuters daily in Greater Noida West, which is a hub of group housing societies. Once the underpass is ready, it will address the traffic congestion in the area, said sources.

“We have issued a tender to hire a consultant who will prepare a detailed project report (DPR) of the underpass. Once the DPR is ready, the project will witness further progress. We hope that the DPR is prepared in the next two to three months, paving way for construction work to begin at the site,” said Salil Yadav, in charge general manager, Greater Noida authority.

In March 2022, the authority had sanctioned ₹60 crore for the underpass project and also fixed a deadline of three months to prepare a DPR. But the project did not witness any progress and now the authority has decided to finalise a consultant for preparing the DPR that will contain details such as length and width of the proposed underpass and other technical aspects, sources said.

The Central Road Research Institute (CRRI) conducted a survey in 2019-20 and suggested the construction of an underpass at the Kisan Chowk traffic junction, where Greater Noida’s 130-metre road merges with a 60-metre-wide road connecting Surajpur with Ghaziabad towards the Delhi-Meerut Expressway.

According to the CRRI, at least 13,000 vehicles use the Kisan Chowk traffic intersection on a daily basis, making it the busiest junction in the Greater Noida West area that is a hub of affordable housing complexes with the presence of at least 450,000 flats, said officials of the Greater Noida authority.

As of now, only 30% of these housing units are occupied and once the occupancy increases, traffic will increase manifold, requiring the construction of the underpass, authority officials added.

“We have expedited the underpass work and will hire a consultant. We hope work on DPR will not be further delayed,” said Yadav.