UP govt allocates 25 crore for repair work of GIMS hospital

The Uttar Pradesh government has allocated ₹25 crore to carry out repair work on Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) in Greater Noida, state health officials said on Thursday. GIMS is one of the biggest government medical institutes in western Uttar Pradesh, but is marred by structural defects in its basement that causes it to be flooded, said officials. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

GIMS is one of the biggest government medical institutes in western Uttar Pradesh, but is marred by structural defects in its basement that causes it to be flooded, said officials. The institute is spread over 15 acres in Kasna region of Greater Noida, and because of the overflowing water, it started developing cracks. As a result, a major part of the basement remains unused by the management, said officials.

In the Uttar Pradesh cabinet meeting held earlier in June, the state government approved the allocation of funds for carrying out repair works at GIMS.

Apart from that, the cabinet also gave its approval to a proposal for the transfer of ownership of the 500-bed government hospital from Greater Noida authority to GIMS. The government hospital was constructed in 2011 by Greater Noida authority while the GIMS was established in 2016. Although the hospital was attached to GIMS. it was being managed by the Greater Noida authority until now.

Partha Sarthi Sen Sharma, principal secretary of health and family welfare department, issued directives to GIMS as well as other departments concerned on July 14 to carry out the necessary repair works, officials said on Thursday.

“The governor approved the work of strengthening the basement of the hospital building of GIMS, Greater Noida. The project estimated by the Finance Expenditure Committee at a cost of Rs. 25.48 crore to be done by Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA),” said the letter, undersigned by Sharma and copied to GIMS and Greater Noida .

GIMS director Dr (brig) Rakesh Gupta said the structural flaws in the basement pose a huge risk to the five-storey hospital building where thousands of patients come every day for treatment.

“Since 2019, we had been writing to the state government to take cognizance of the problem, allocate funds for repair works and designate an organisation to carry out the work. The work is now slated to begin soon on the government directives,” said Gupta.