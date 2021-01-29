IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Noida News / UP govt expands Noida’s horizons; city to get land from 80 more villages, border Bulandshahr
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

UP govt expands Noida’s horizons; city to get land from 80 more villages, border Bulandshahr

NOIDA: With an aim to expand the boundaries of Noida, the Uttar Pradesh government on Friday notified 80 more villages to be brought under the ambit of the New Okhla Industrial Development Authority (NOIDA)
READ FULL STORY
By Vinod Rajput
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 11:58 PM IST

NOIDA: With an aim to expand the boundaries of Noida, the Uttar Pradesh government on Friday notified 80 more villages to be brought under the ambit of the New Okhla Industrial Development Authority (NOIDA). The area is to be developed as a “special investment region” under the name “Dadri-Noida-Ghaziabad investment region” to attract investment and create opportunities. Currently, Noida is spread over 20,000 hectares adjoining the national Capital, which will now be doubled its existing size, to share boundaries with the Bulandshahr district.

The Noida authority, which was established on April 17, 1976, will get around 20,000 hectares additional land – 60 villages from Bulandshahr and 20 from Gautam Budh Nagar – to develop, allot and urbanise.

“This is a good step ahead for the future of Noida as 80 more villages have been included by the Uttar Pradesh government,” said Ritu Maheshwari, chief executive officer of the Noida authority.

Earlier, these villages were included in the development area of the UP State Industrial Development Authority (UPSIDA) for the past 10 years. However, development could not be carried out.

Now, the UP governor has taken requisite measures to include these villages as part of Noida. The authority will discuss the developmental model with the UP industrial and infrastructure development department for further progress, said officials.

“We will discuss the development model with the state government and take it forward,” said Maheshwari.

Officials said the state government and the Noida authority together will finalise the exact area of land to be earmarked for industrial, residential, mixed-land use and commercial use, among other purposes.

At present, Noida is surrounded by Yamuna and Hindon rivers. It has around 16,000 hectares of urbanised area (along with 4,000 hectares of flood plain area), of which 47% is for residential purposes and 13% for industrial usage, while the rest of the area is for other usages that include commercial, institutional, and environmental purposes. It is left with around 250 hectares of land, which is earmarked for industrial usage but is yet to be acquired from farmers, officials said.

Officials and realtors said that since Noida has emerged as the “economic capital of UP”, domestic and international investors are keen to invest in this industrial town as it has become a brand. However, it is left with no industrial land to be allotted for mega industrial projects, said officials, asking not to be identified.

With 20,000 hectares of additional land in its ambit, the authority can carve out industrial sectors suitable to present market demand and create jobs, thus fuelling the local economy, said experts.

“The move will certainly help in boosting growth and creation of jobs in this region. This is a much-needed step for future development,” said RK Arora, president of the Uttar Pradesh chapter of the national real estate development corporation (NAREDCO).

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Politicians flock to UP Gate protest site after emotional appeal by Rakesh Tikait

By Peeyush Khandelwal, Ghaziabad
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 11:59 PM IST
A day after the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait broke down and made an emotional appeal to people to provide him with food and water, thousands arrived at the UP Gate protest site on Friday, providing strength to the farmer, whose numbers at the site had declined since the incidents of violence in Delhi on Republic Day (Tuesday)
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Noida, Greater Noida Ghaziabad only cities across country with ‘severe’ AQI on Friday

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 11:59 PM IST
Noida: The air quality of Noida and its neighbouring cities turned ‘severe’ on Friday after having remained within the ‘very poor’ category for the past two weeks
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

BKU-Lokshakti extends support to Rakesh Tikait at Ghazipur

By HT Correspondent, Noida
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 11:59 PM IST
Bhartiya Kisan Union-Lok Shakti, which had ended its protest at Dalit Prerna Sthal on Thursday, extended its support to Rakesh Tikait on Friday and urged its union members to join protests at Ghazipur
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Supporters flock to UP Gate at night as Tikait’s emotional appeal goes viral

By Peeyush Khandelwal
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 11:59 PM IST
Ghaziabad: Thirty-two-year-old Amrita Kundu was one of the first farmers’ supporters who reached UP-Gate protest site in Ghaziabad Thursday night from her house in Nangloi, Delhi
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

UP govt gives green signal for land acquisition for second phase of Jewar airport

By Vinod Rajput
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 11:58 PM IST
NOIDA: The Uttar Pradesh government has sanctioned 4,000 crore for land acquisition for the second phase of the Noida International airport scheduled to come up at Jewar
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

One killed, three injured as private bus, cab collide in Noida

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 11:58 PM IST
Noida: A 25-year-old cab driver died while three passengers were injured when a private bus and the cab collided Friday morning, at the Sector 31-25 crossing in Noida
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Scepticism, faulty data hinders vaccination drive in Gautam Budh Nagar

By Sanjeev K Jha
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 11:58 PM IST
NOIDA: In what comes as a major concern for the Gautam Budh Nagar administration, many health workers said they are reluctant to receive the vaccination shot against the coronavirus (Covid-19) disease
READ FULL STORY
Close
The average 24-hour AQI at 4 pm was 357 in Ghaziabad, 342 in Noida, 300 in Greater Noida, 300 in Faridabad and 317 in Gurgaon, according to CPCB's Sameer app.(ANI Photo. Representative image)
The average 24-hour AQI at 4 pm was 357 in Ghaziabad, 342 in Noida, 300 in Greater Noida, 300 in Faridabad and 317 in Gurgaon, according to CPCB's Sameer app.(ANI Photo. Representative image)
noida news

Air quality 'very poor' in Ghaziabad, Noida, Gurgaon

PTI, Noida
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 06:29 AM IST
Levels of PM2.5 and PM10 also remained high in the air of the five cities neighbouring Delhi, according to the air quality index (AQI) maintained by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Silver, gold ornaments stolen from Greater Noida shop; case filed

By HT Correspondent, Greater Noida
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 12:05 AM IST
The police have registered a case against unknown persons for stealing two kilograms of silver and some gold jewellery from a jewellery shop in Jewar
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Man arrested for ‘objectionable’ post on PM Modi

By HT Correspondent, Greater Noida
UPDATED ON JAN 28, 2021 12:05 AM IST
Jewar Police on Wednesday arrested a 25-year-old man for an “objectionable” Facebook post on Prime Minister Narendra Modi
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Discom’s one-time settlement scheme fails to attract defaulters

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 12:05 AM IST
NOIDA: The one-time settlement scheme of the Pashchimanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited (PVVNL), aimed to recover outstanding dues, has so far received lukewarm response from the defaulters in commercial and industrial categories
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Noida may experience cold wave till Jan 31: IMD

By HT Correspondent, Noida
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 12:03 AM IST
Residents of Noida and adjoining areas will experience spells of cold wave for the next two days, along with icy cold northwesterly winds and clear skies, said officials of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Noida: Heliport project to be ready by Sept 2022

By Vinod Rajput
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 12:02 AM IST
NOIDA: The central government agency, RITES, has submitted its detailed project report (DPR) of a 43 crore heliport project proposed to be constructed in Sector 151A along the Noida expressway, officials of the Noida authority said on Wednesday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Noida authority expedites work on Sector 96 underpass

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 12:02 AM IST
NOIDA: The Noida authority on Wednesday said that it has expedited the construction work of a 50 crore underpass being built near Sector 96 on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway
READ FULL STORY
Close
Farmers load goods onto a truck after the ongoing protest was called off at Chilla (Delhi-UP border) near Noida. (Sunil Ghosh/Hindustan Times)
Farmers load goods onto a truck after the ongoing protest was called off at Chilla (Delhi-UP border) near Noida. (Sunil Ghosh/Hindustan Times)
noida news

Traffic resumes at Chilla border as one group calls off protest

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Noida
UPDATED ON JAN 28, 2021 03:45 AM IST
The Noida-Delhi link road, which was blocked by the supporters of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Bhanu) since December 1, was reopened on Wednesday night after the farmer group called off its 58-day protest at the Chilla border.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP