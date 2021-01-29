UP govt expands Noida’s horizons; city to get land from 80 more villages, border Bulandshahr

NOIDA: With an aim to expand the boundaries of Noida, the Uttar Pradesh government on Friday notified 80 more villages to be brought under the ambit of the New Okhla Industrial Development Authority (NOIDA). The area is to be developed as a “special investment region” under the name “Dadri-Noida-Ghaziabad investment region” to attract investment and create opportunities. Currently, Noida is spread over 20,000 hectares adjoining the national Capital, which will now be doubled its existing size, to share boundaries with the Bulandshahr district.

The Noida authority, which was established on April 17, 1976, will get around 20,000 hectares additional land – 60 villages from Bulandshahr and 20 from Gautam Budh Nagar – to develop, allot and urbanise.

“This is a good step ahead for the future of Noida as 80 more villages have been included by the Uttar Pradesh government,” said Ritu Maheshwari, chief executive officer of the Noida authority.

Earlier, these villages were included in the development area of the UP State Industrial Development Authority (UPSIDA) for the past 10 years. However, development could not be carried out.

Now, the UP governor has taken requisite measures to include these villages as part of Noida. The authority will discuss the developmental model with the UP industrial and infrastructure development department for further progress, said officials.

“We will discuss the development model with the state government and take it forward,” said Maheshwari.

Officials said the state government and the Noida authority together will finalise the exact area of land to be earmarked for industrial, residential, mixed-land use and commercial use, among other purposes.

At present, Noida is surrounded by Yamuna and Hindon rivers. It has around 16,000 hectares of urbanised area (along with 4,000 hectares of flood plain area), of which 47% is for residential purposes and 13% for industrial usage, while the rest of the area is for other usages that include commercial, institutional, and environmental purposes. It is left with around 250 hectares of land, which is earmarked for industrial usage but is yet to be acquired from farmers, officials said.

Officials and realtors said that since Noida has emerged as the “economic capital of UP”, domestic and international investors are keen to invest in this industrial town as it has become a brand. However, it is left with no industrial land to be allotted for mega industrial projects, said officials, asking not to be identified.

With 20,000 hectares of additional land in its ambit, the authority can carve out industrial sectors suitable to present market demand and create jobs, thus fuelling the local economy, said experts.

“The move will certainly help in boosting growth and creation of jobs in this region. This is a much-needed step for future development,” said RK Arora, president of the Uttar Pradesh chapter of the national real estate development corporation (NAREDCO).