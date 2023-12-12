UP govt revokes ban on late evening classes for girls at coaching centres

Three months after the Uttar Pradesh government issued guidelines under the Safe City project barring coaching institutes from holding classes for girls beyond 8pm, the guidelines were revoked on December 4 by the Uttar Pradesh special secretary, officials in the know of the matter said on Monday. The guidelines were first issued by the state government on August 30 this year and said coaching institutes should not conduct classes for girls beyond 8pm. (HT Archive/representational image)

The guidelines were first issued by the state government on August 30 this year, which were then forwarded to the Gautam Budh Nagar district magistrate on September 1.

The letter had stated, “Coaching institutes should not conduct classes for girls beyond 8pm. If coaching institutes where girls are studying are found operating after 8pm, punitive action will be taken against them.”

The guidelines had garnered widespread criticism from women activists and students, with several questioning the motive behind curtailing the movement of girls beyond a certain time.

“Shutting down evening classes for girls is equal to shutting down opportunities for them. Why are the guidelines aiming to cage women and girls?” asked Mala Bhandari, a social activist from Social And Development Research & Action Group (SADRAG).

In a letter issued on December 4 by Dr Askhilesh Kumar Mishra, special secretary, Uttar Pradesh, said the guidelines issued on August 30 have been revoked and focus has been put on installing more CCTV cameras.

“The following guidelines are being issued by cancelling the previously issued guidelines. In connection with the establishment of Safe City project, all higher educational institutions should ensure 100% CCTV cameras. The said cameras should be installed at the entry and exit gates, on campus, in teaching rooms (inside and outside), gallery, verandah and main gate of and hostels of the educational institution. Provision of separate toilets for girl students should be ensured in higher educational institutions, especially coaching centres,” said the December 4 letter, which was received by the Gautam Budh Nagar district inspector of schools (DIOS) Dharmveer Singh and district magistrate Manish Verma on December 5.

Verma said the new guidelines were notified to all coaching institutes on Monday.

“The aim of the previous guidelines was not to restrict anyone’s freedom. However, the new guidelines have been issued now wherein the older guidelines have been revoked,” said the DM.

Activists have welcomed the new guidelines.

“The government should consult with activists before declaring such regressive diktats. It is good to see that the problematic guidelines have been taken back,” said Bhandari, whose NGO also sponsors tuitions for girl students in Noida.

Students said they are relieved to know that the earlier guidelines have been revoked.

“Although we did not receive any instructions from the coaching institute regarding the new guidelines as yet, it is good to know that the earlier guidelines have been revoked. For women who are studying along with working, evening classes are a boon,” said Vaishali Tyagi (21), a resident of Parthala village in Noida, who is preparing for bank PO exams and takes coaching classes in Sector 76.