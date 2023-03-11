UP scraps proposed ‘political training institute’ in Ghaziabad

The Uttar Pradesh government has cancelled the development of the state’s first “political training institute”, which was proposed in 2018 near Raj Nagar Extension in Ghaziabad to provide training and education to politicians, public representatives and activists, officials said on Saturday. The institute was to be built on a 51,213sqm plot of Ghaziabad municipal corporation land adjacent to the Bandha Road near Hindon River. (HT Archive)

While officials did not immediately explain why the project in Ghaziabad was cancelled, an unnamed official said the government may have found alternate land for the project.

The state cabinet approved a proposal for the institute in October 2018 with an initial cost estimate of ₹168 crore, which was later revised to ₹200 crore. The state government also sanctioned ₹50 crore for the project in December 2018.

Construction was entrusted to Construction and Design Services, a unit of Uttar Pradesh Jal Nigam, and the civic body handed over the land for the project.

The land, however, had been heavily encroached upon, and illegal settlements had sprung up under the name of “Shanti Nagar” locality. During an October 2020 drive, the corporation had the encroachments removed, and several houses were demolished.

“According to the government’s directions, the project will not take place in Ghaziabad. As a result, the land will be returned to the corporation and the government will receive the balance of ₹50 crore. The project now stands scrapped in Ghaziabad,” said NK Chaudhary, the corporation’s chief engineer.