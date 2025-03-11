UP transport depart to hire pvt firm to boost bus service

Noida In a bid to boost public transport in Noida, Greater Noida, and Yamuna Expressway region, the directorate of Uttar Pradesh (UP) urban transport department has started the process to rope in a private agency that will operate its bus service, officials said on Monday. The Noida authority, in collaboration with Greater Noida authority, and Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida), has formed a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) to oversee the execution of the project. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

The directorate has issued a request for proposal (RFP) -- a procedure to invite proposals before finalising an agency based on their technical and financial credentials.

“The project will see the deployment of 250 electric buses of 12 metres length, and another 250 buses of 9 metres, catering to different routes and passenger capacities. The project also includes the development of essential infrastructure, such as charging stations, depots, and maintenance facilities, to ensure smooth operation,” said a UP government official aware of the development.

The project aims to enable a more efficient, environmentally-friendly, and cost-effective commute for residents and visitors alike. The agency will be engaged for the procurement, supply, operation, and maintenance of these buses under the Gross Cost Contract (GCC) model, the officials added.

The Noida authority, in collaboration with Greater Noida authority, and Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida), has formed a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) to oversee the execution of the project.

“The SPV will manage the operations, monitor service efficiency, and ensure compliance with the RFP conditions. The contract will be awarded for 12 years, with an assured mileage of 72,000 kilometres per bus annually. The SPV will work as a government body to monitor hiring of the buses and then offering safe and smooth bus service in Noida, Greater Noida and Airport catchment area,” said Yeida chief executive officer Arun Vir Singh.

The project cost is planned to include ₹525 crore for bus procurement and ₹150 crore for charging infrastructure, depots, and maintenance facilities. Notably, the 12-metre buses will be deployed on longer routes with high passenger demand, while the 9-metre buses will serve feeder routes and intra-city transit.

Each bus will be equipped with zero-emission technology, fast-charging capabilities, an Intelligent Transport Management System (ITMS) for real-time GPS tracking, automated fare collection, CCTV surveillance for security, and a low-floor design to enhance accessibility.

The RFP was released on Saturday (March 8) with a pre-bid meeting scheduled for April 2.

Interested parties must submit their bids by May 15 with the technical bid opening slated for May 16. The financial bid opening will be conducted after evaluating the technical bids, and the Letter of Award (LoA) will be issued within 15 days of the financial bid opening.

The contract signing process will follow, and the selected operator will be expected to deploy the first batch of buses within six months, with full fleet deployment anticipated by mid-2026.

The electric buses will be deployed on key routes connecting major residential, commercial, and industrial hubs in Noida, Greater Noida, and along the Yamuna Expressway.

Some of the proposed routes include Noida Sector 62 to Jewar Airport via the Expressway, Noida City Center to Pari Chowk in Greater Noida, Sector 137 to Botanical Garden, Greater Noida West to Noida Sector 18, and Yeida City to Noida International Airport.

These routes are strategically planned to enhance last-mile connectivity and reduce dependence on private vehicles and e-rickshaws, ultimately improving the overall public transport network.

Apart from improving mobility, this mega project is expected to have significant environmental, economic, and social benefits.

The transition to an all-electric bus fleet will also create new employment opportunities, both directly and indirectly, in manufacturing, maintenance, and operational roles.

The initiative will provide a more affordable and accessible commuting option for residents, helping to ease traffic congestion and reduce travel time.