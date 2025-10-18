Edit Profile
    Upper Ganga Canal road project: UP seeks more time pending forest clearance

    Published on: Oct 18, 2025 4:08 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent
    The UP government said 17,607 trees had already been felled across the three districts. (File photo)
    Uttar Pradesh seeks an 8-week extension from NGT for a road project that may reduce tree loss by realigning the route, pending forest clearances.

    Uttar Pradesh government has sought eight more weeks from the National Green Tribunal (NGT) to proceed in the case related to the construction of 111km long road project, which initially projected the felling of 112,722 trees and shrubs in protected forest areas across Ghaziabad, Meerut, and Muzaffarnagar divisions to construct two lanes of the proposed road alongside the Upper Ganga Canal.

    The tribunal is currently hearing the matter after taking cognisance of an HT report dated February 1, 2024. During the latest hearing in the case, the counsel representing the state of UP sought eight more weeks to proceed in the case pending forest clearances.

    “Learned ASG submits that the forest clearance as indicated on the previous date is still awaited, and, in this background, he has prayed for a further eight weeks’ adjournment,” the tribunal said in its latest order on October 9 and uploaded on October 13.

    During the last hearing on July 16, the ASG requested two months after submitting that the approval for the realignment of the road has been done and forest clearance is awaited.

    “The forest clearance for the project is awaited from the Centre and it is likely that the necessary clearances may be received soon. Once done, the work for the project may proceed. We have also realigned the road, and this is likely to save many trees from being felled. The realignment has been approved by the state government,” said an officer from the UP public works department who wished not to be named.

    Earlier, during a January 20 hearing, state counsels informed the NGT that the “changed alignment” for the remaining portion of the under-construction 111km of the Kanwar Marg road project would reduce tree loss to nearly one-third of what was initially planned.

    The officials said that it was earlier proposed that the road would be constructed about 9 metres from the edge of the canal; however, the realigned road is now proposed to be about 2.5 metres from the edge.

    In a report submitted in July, the UP government said 17,607 trees had already been felled across the three districts. The tribunal has scheduled the next hearing in the case for January 16, 2026.

