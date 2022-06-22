UP-RERA cancels registration of three projects in Ghaziabad

The Uttar Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority (UP-RERA) has cancelled the registration of three real estate projects in Ghaziabad.

According to officials, promoters of Antriksh Sanskriti Phase-2, Antriksh Sanskriti Phase-3 and Raksha Vigyan Sanskriti Phase-2 have allegedly violated provisions of the RERA Act , 2016, and the Uttar Pradesh Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Rules, 2016. The realtors have also not followed orders issued by the authority, and not completed the projects, risking the investment of allottees (mostly present and former government employees).

According to an order issued by the authority on June 11, promoters Antriksh Realtek Pvt Ltd and Raksha Vigyan Karmchaari Sahkaari Aawas Samiti Ltd have been restricted from accessing the UP-RERA website in relation to these projects, and specified in the list of defaulters. The authority has also decided to freeze bank accounts of these projects to prevent any kind of transactions.

Officials said that multiple complaints were filed by allottees regarding delay in projects, alleging violation of agreements/contracts signed with the realtors. The authority conducted a site inspection of the projects and concluded in their report that “chances of completion of projects are absolutely uncertain.”

“According to the on-site verification report of projects received by UP-RERA , construction and development work has been achieved up to 40% in Antriksh Sanskriti Phase-2 and up to 30% in Antriksh Sanskriti Phase-3. Surprisingly, construction and development work has not commenced in Raksha Vigyan Sanskriti Phase-2. The inspection report also states that there has been no construction activity at the project sites for many years, hence chances of completion of completion projects are absolutely uncertain,” the authority said in a statement.

Construction and development work for the three projects began in 2015 and was scheduled to be completed by July 2022 and June 2023, respectively.

“These three projects have been de-registered and the promoters have two months if they wish to file an appeal before the appellate tribunal . We think that there are good chances of reviving the projects but it will take a lot of effort,” said Rajive Kumar, chairperson, UP-RERA. “Phase 1 of the Raksha Vigyaan Sanskriti project near Pratap Vihar has already lapsed due to delays. Further, the three phases have been de-registered now,” he added.

UP-RERA has also constituted a ‘Project Advisory and Monitoring Committee’ under Kalpana Mishra, member of the authority, to chalk out the further course of action and complete the remaining development work on the three projects under Section 8 of the RERA Act 2016. The committee will include the vice-chairperson of the Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA), the technical advisor, conciliation consultant, and auditor of UP Rera, along with financial institutions and association of allottees.

Multiple attempts were made to contact Rakesh Yadav, director, Antriksh Realtek Pvt Ltd, for comments but he did not respond. Office bearers of the Raksha Vigyaan Karmchaari Sahkaari Aawas Samiti Limited said that further course of action will be decided in the upcoming annual general meeting.

“The AGM is scheduled for July 3 and a future course of action will be discussed. Phase 1 and phase 2 comprise 1120 flats. Phase 1 of the project has already lapsed. For construction of flats, we entered into a collaboration agreement with Antriksh Realtek Pvt Ltd. The deadlines were 2019 for phase 1, 2021 for phase 2 and 2023 for phase 3. Since not much development took place in phase 2 and 3, registration was ordered to be cancelled,” said Sandeep Singh, secretary, Raksha Vigyaan Karmchaari Sahkaari Aawas Samiti Limited.

He said that the project is constituted of 1504 flats, of which 1150 have been constructed with finishing pending. “We need to pay dues to the GDA on account of development charges.The pending amount is about ₹9 crore, but the GDA calculation is higher and includes interest ,” Singh added.

Allottees said that they approached different authorities in Uttar Pradesh to resolve the issue, and even reached out to the Prime Minister’s Office. They made a final representation to UP-RERA, following which the project registrations were cancelled.

“ I booked a flat about 13 years ago for ₹14 lakh and am still waiting for possession.I procured a loan from my department to pay the amount which had to be cleared when I retired. Since there was no possession, I was compelled to purchase a new house with my life savings. Most of the allottees in the project are in government service and work in different Central government departments including railways and defence services,” said one of the allottees.

