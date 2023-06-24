Bus station redevelopment: UPSRTC proposes two temporary locations for shifting bus-operations in Ghaziabad

The officials from the UP State Transport Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) have proposed relocating bus operations from ISBT Kaushambi and the Old Bus Stand to two temporary sites in Sahibabad and Arthala. This proposal comes ahead of the major redevelopment plan for the two bus terminals, officials said. The short-distance buses from ISBT Kaushambi, approximately 300 buses, will be relocated to a nearby location spanning 6,000 square meters, less than a kilometer away. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

The redevelopment plan encompasses various bus terminals across the state, including the recently approved ISBT Kaushambi in Ghaziabad covering an area of 24,284 square meters and the Old Bus Stand spanning 10,000 square meters.

In December 2022, the state government decided to initiate a bidding process for the redevelopment project, involving private players, on a design, build, finance, operate, and transfer basis.

“The selected bidders will soon sign a contract agreement, and subsequently, we will shift the bus operations from the two terminals,” said KN Chaudhary, regional manager of UPSRTC.

The short-distance buses from ISBT Kaushambi, approximately 300 buses, will be relocated to a nearby location spanning 6,000 square meters, less than a kilometer away. Additionally, the buses from the Old Bus Stand, about 250 buses, will be shifted to a new location in Arthala.

The estimated cost for the redevelopment of ISBT Kaushambi is ₹261 crore, while the Old Bus Stand will undergo redevelopment at a cost of ₹125 crore.

Officials aware of the matter said that the work is likely to commence this year. As part of the plan, the agency intends to shift approximately 800 buses from these two stations, including 350 long-distance buses from ISBT Kaushambi to the ISBT at Anand Vihar in Delhi.

Chaudhary further added, “The temporary relocation of buses to these locations will be carried out during the redevelopment period. We will develop basic infrastructure facilities for passengers until the buses are relocated to their original stations.” The redevelopment plan encompasses the construction of commercial complexes, malls, food chains, retail outlets, passenger parking, hotels, and other facilities.

According to government guidelines issued in January, the development of the bus stations should be completed within two years, with 40% of the facility areas finished within seven years.

In January, the state government stipulated a floor area ratio (FAR) of 4 for these stations, categorized as transit-oriented development (TOD) zones, while non-TOD sites were permitted a FAR of 2.5. ISBT Kaushambi falls within the TOD zone due to its proximity to the Metro network and the upcoming Regional Rapid Transit System project, while the Old Bus Stand falls within the non-TOD zone.

The increased FAR allows for greater vertical development possibilities at the stations as part of the redevelopment plan.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Peeyush Khandelwal Peeyush Khandelwal writes on a range of issues in western Uttar Pradesh – from crime, to development authorities and from infrastructure to transport. Based in Ghaziabad, he has been a journalist for almost a decade. ...view detail