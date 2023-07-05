Three officers on special duty (OSD) of Noida authority transferred

In a significant reshuffle, the Uttar Pradesh government transferred three officers on special duty (OSD) in the Noida authority on Tuesday, according to officials familiar with the matter. On Tuesday, the state government reshuffled at least 70 PCS rank officials, including those in Noida, throughout the state as part of routine procedures, officials said. (Representative Image)

Previously, on June 20, the government had transferred another OSD who was responsible for the industrial and residential plots departments in the authority. In this latest move, four OSDs—Vineet Mishra, Kumar Sanjay, Avinash Tripathi, and Prasun Diwvedi—are preparing to transition to their next assignments.

Officials said that the four officers were in charge of various departments such as industry, land, commercial, and plots for administrative purposes. According to regulations, after their transfer, they can leave their current position once the CEO relieves them, allowing for their new roles. However, they have not been relieved of their official responsibilities yet since the Noida authority’s chief executive officer Ritu Maheshwari is on leave and may return to the office on Wednesday.

As per the procedure outlined by the Noida authority, an OSD heads a specific department and reports to additional chief executive officers, who, in turn, report to the CEO, who serves as the head of the industrial body in Uttar Pradesh.

Kumar Sanjay, the OSD of the Noida authority who is in charge of the commercial department, said, “We will move to the next office in accordance with the rules once we are relieved.”

According to officials, Kumar Sanjay has been appointed as the sub-divisional magistrate in Rampur, Prasun Dwivedi has been shifted to Mathura Development Authority, Vineet Mishra to Aligarh as sub-divisional magistrate , and Avinash Tripathi has been appointed as the additional district magistrate in Balrampur district.

New officials, including Davendra Pratap from Rampur, Bhan Singh from Ayodhya, and Ashok Sharma from Amora, have been transferred to the Noida authority as OSDs and are expected to join soon, officials said.

On Tuesday, the state government reshuffled at least 70 PCS rank officials, including those in Noida, throughout the state as part of routine procedures, officials said.

In a previous order on Saturday, the Uttar Pradesh government carried out a major reshuffle, reassigning engineers, town planners, finance clerks, and staff officers, among others, in Noida, Greater Noida, Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida), Gorakhpur Industrial Development Authority, and UP State Industrial Development Authority, among others.

Meanwhile, the residents hope that these transfers will lead to improvements in the functioning of the authority. “We hope that with a new set of officials, the functioning will improve, and the issues faced by the general public will receive the due attention of the authority officials,” said NP Singh, the president of Gautam Budh Nagar District Development Residents’ Welfare Associations, an umbrella body of the RWAs in the district.