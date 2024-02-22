Uttar Pradesh govt forms three-member committee to look into farmer demands

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday formed a three-member committee to look into the grievances of the state’s farmers whose land was acquired in the Noida, Greater Noida and the Yamuna Expressway areas for development purposes. farmers had announced a protest outside the Parliament House in Delhi if the government fails to heed their demands by February 22, a deadline that was fixed by the Gautam Budh Nagar district magistrate in a meeting with farmers on February 13, 2024. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

The farmers from Noida and the Greater Noida villages have been protesting for the past two months demanding a 64.7% hiked land compensation, better rehabilitation facilities for their families, permission to use residential plots for commercial purposes, jobs for their children and better healthcare facilities, among other benefits.

These farmers had announced a protest outside the Parliament House in Delhi if the government fails to heed their demands by February 22, a deadline that was fixed by the Gautam Budh Nagar district magistrate in a meeting with farmers on February 13, 2024.

“On the chief minister’s orders, a three member committee comprising Uttar Pradesh revenue board chairman, Meerut division commissioner and the Gautam Budh Nagar district magistrate has been formed to look into the issues of farmers,” confirmed a highly placed source in the Uttar Pradesh government, asking not to be named.

The committee will hold discussions with farmers and also with other stakeholders to take the necessary steps. The Noida and the Greater Noida CEOs will support this committee in addressing farmer issues. The committee will submit its report in three months before the state government,” the official further said.

Noida MLA Panakaj Singh had also demanded for the formation of a committee so that the demands of farmers could be addressed.

“We had a word with the UP industrial development commissioner Manoj Singh and demanded that a committee be formed. We are happy that the government formed a committee. We want that the issues of farmers resolved,” said Singh.