Uttar Pradesh interstate bus service to tourist places starts from Greater Noida

The Uttar Pradesh State Road Transportation Corporation (UPSRTC) started the first interstate bus service from Greater Noida to Haridwar and Kotdwar in Uttarakhand on Monday. The fare will be ₹ 401 per passenger for Haridwar, ₹ 356 for Kotdwar and ₹ 416 for Rudrapur. (HT Photo)

Two daily buses will ply to the two destinations, while a third service to Rudrapur will start from next week, state transport officials said, adding that for long, residents of Greater Noida had been demanding buses to these places from Pari Chowk.

“While there were some buses from Sector 37, there was no interstate service from Greater Noida. The population of Greater Noida has been increasing and we sometimes have more passengers from Pari Chowk or City Park on certain routes. The services to Haridwar and Kotdwar have been started on a trial basis and we may increase the trip frequency if there is a demand,” said NP Singh, assistant regional manager, UPSRTC.

With the start of these services, one can get a non-AC bus at 6.30am and 8am from Pari Chowk to Haridwar daily. Similarly, one can get two buses daily at 7.30am and 1pm for Kotdwar. The Rudrapur bus will be available at 9am daily. All routes are about six hours long, officials said.

President of the Uttarakhand cultural committee, JPS Rawat, said there is also a huge demand for services to Dehradun, Haldwani and Ramnagar.

“The new service will save time and cost for thousands of passengers who travel to Uttarakhand regularly from Greater Noida. While there are many living here who hail from Uttarakhand, even more people travel on leisure and holidays to Kotdwar or on a pilgrimage to Haridwar. There are many other places in Uttarakhand where direct buses are required,” said Rawat.

Last year, UPSRTC ranked Morna bus depot in Noida as the first in terms of its performance, increase in revenue as well as routes. In the past year, the depot’s revenues doubled from around ₹4 crore to ₹8 crore per month after over 20 new routes were started and the operational timings of buses increased from 12 to 24 hours.

On the lines of Morna depot, officials are now starting to focus on newer routes from Greater Noida as well.