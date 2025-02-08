Uttarakhand transport to run buses from Jewar airport to Dehradun, Haridwar, Haldwani 

The Noida International Airport Limited (NIAL), the agency tasked with overseeing the construction of the greenfield airport in Jewar, on Friday said the Noida international airport has signed an agreement with the Uttarakhand Transport Corporation to run bus services from the airport to important cities in the hill state,to offer a smooth commute to passengers. The NIAL said the number of buses and their frequency will be finalised on the basis of passengers once domestic and international flight operations begin at the airport. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

The service will start when the airport commences commercial operations, linking Noida airport to major cities such as Dehradun, Rishikesh, Haridwar, and Haldwani, said NIAL officials.

“This is a crucial agreement because the bus service will offer smooth travel from Noida airport to key cities in Uttarakhand. As we plan to commence the commercial operations in April, starting the bus service is also a priority for us,” said Arun Vir Singh, chief executive officer, NIAL.

“As per the agreement, we will provide AC bus between the airport and key cities of Uttarakhand and this association will integrate air and road transport, ensuring a smooth and efficient travel experience for passengers. The airport management will facilitate parking of our buses so that we can provide the hassle-free services to the passengers,” said Reena Joshi, managing director, Uttarakhand Transport Corporation.

Uttarakhand cities such as Haridwar, Roorkee, Rishikesh, Dehradun and Musoorie among others are in the catchment area of Noida airport, prompting the government to arrange road service for travellers, said officials.

“This partnership with Uttarakhand Transport Corporation is a crucial step in making Noida airport a truly integrated and seamless travel hub. It reinforces our commitment to enhancing regional connectivity, boosting tourism, and driving economic growth while delivering a world-class experience for passengers,” said Christoph Schnellmann, CEO, Noida international airport.

NIA officials maintained that seamless connectivity remains a top priority as the airport evolves into a major regional hub. The airport is actively working with government authorities to optimize access for private vehicles while forming strategic partnerships to expand public transport options.

Earlier, Noida airport concessionaire had partnered with Mahindra Logistics to introduce an all-electric taxi service. This round-the-clock service will offer premium pick-up and drop-off facilities at arrival and departure points, with bookings available through a mobile app, website, call centres, and airport kiosks.