VIP movement to affect Noida traffic today

Traffic movement at the Delhi-Noida-Direct (DND), Noida Expressway, and Sector 62 will be affected from Saturday morning to evening due to VIP movements, traffic police said on Friday, adding that traffic will be halted briefly. Traffic police carrying a traffic barrier for route diversion. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

In a statement, traffic police said, “Movement at DND-Chilla border, Filmcity, Mahamaya flyover, Noida Expressway in Sector 93, and Noida Special Economic Zone (NSEZ) will be briefly halted to facilitate the VIP coming from DND.”

Similarly, traffic from Model Town junction to Sector 62, to the Elevated Road from Sector 62 to Sector 18, and Filmcity flyover will be affected for VIP movement.

Police said Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh are expected to attend a private function in Noida, Phase 2 area.

An official, on condition of anonymity, said, “Apart from the UP CM and Defence Minister, other VIP movements are also expected on Saturday. The movement will happen from 1 pm to 7 pm, till the program ends.”

Traffic police said they will deploy additional forces to regulate the traffic. If required, traffic will be diverted to alternative routes. Movement of emergency vehicles will be allowed while people can contact 9971009001 in case of emergency.