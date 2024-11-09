Warmer temperatures, swift winds clean up Noida air post Diwali

The air quality in Noida and Greater Noida has significantly improved post-Diwali this year, thanks largely to favourable meteorological conditions such as warmer temperatures and swift winds that have helped disperse pollutants more effectively than last year, according to weather experts. In 2023, the post-Diwali air quality index (AQI) remained mostly in the “very poor” to “severe” zones, frequently reaching levels as high as 360. However, this year’s AQI has stayed within the “poor” category. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

In 2023, the post-Diwali air quality index (AQI) remained mostly in the “very poor” to “severe” zones, frequently reaching levels as high as 360. However, this year’s AQI has stayed within the “poor” category, averaging between 250 and 320, a notable shift from the previous year’s figures, according to data complied by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

According to AQI scale, readings between 0 and 50 are considered ”good”, 51 and 100 are ”satisfactory”, 101 and 200 are ”moderate”, 201 and 300 are ”poor”, 301 and 400 are ”very poor“, and 401 and 450 are ”severe”. The AQI is considered “severe+” , when it exceeds 450.

On Friday, Noida’s AQI was 271 and Greater Noida’s was 286, both in the ”poor” zone. Whereas, in 2023, eighth day AQI post Diwali (November 20) for the twin cities stood at 331 and 318 (very poor), respectively, according to CPCB.

Diwali, celebrated on October 31 this year, benefited from early season meteorological patterns, which differ significantly from those in mid-November, when Diwali was celebrated last year. Cooler, more stagnant conditions in November often trap pollutants closer to the ground, leading to a buildup of particulate matter. In contrast, warmer temperatures and increased wind activity in early November this year have contributed to the dispersal of pollutants, allowing for cleaner air across the region, said experts.

According to the India Meteorological Department, minimum and maximum temperature in Gautam Budh Nagar was recorded at 18.2 degrees Celsius and 30.2 degrees Celsius, respectively. Similar weather conditions are likely to prevail with minimum and maximum temperatures hovering around 17 degrees Celsius and 29 degrees Celsius, respectively, with mainly clear sky till November 14, it said

“The improvement in AQI is primarily attributed to favourable meteorological conditions, particularly the current moderate wind speeds. Since late October, northwesterly winds have strengthened, aiding in the dispersal of dust particles and preventing them from lingering in the atmosphere, thereby reducing smog formation. Also, temperatures have not dropped as sharply as they typically do around Diwali, which has also contributed to sustaining better air quality,” said Mahesh Palawat, vice-president of climate and meteorology, Skymet Weather,

According to local authorities in Noida and Greater Noida, the departments have been proactive in supporting cleaner air with anti-pollution measures, such as construction restrictions and continuous monitoring on the ground.

Ever since graded response action plan (Grap) came into effect on October 15, the Noida officer of the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) has cracked down on violators of Grap norms and levied hefty fines on them, totaling around ₹4 crore. Around ₹60 lakh has been imposed as environmental compensation by UPPCB Greater Noida for flouting Grap Stage 1 and 2 guidelines.