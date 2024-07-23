‘Wear minimal jewellery’: GNoida high rise RWA issues advisory

Greater Noida: Peeved with rising chain and mobile snatching incidents outside their society, the residents’ body of Supertech Ecovillage-1 in Greater Noida west on Sunday issued an advisory, urging residents to wear minimal jewellery and be alert while stepping out of the society. Residents alleged that the local policemen have failed to curb the ongoing incidents. (HT Photo)

The advisory, issued by Vijay Chauhan, society representative, on the residents’ WhatsApp chat group, came on Sunday after a resident in a latest incident reported that two bike-riders tried to snatch her chain in the morning near the society’s Gate no. 3.

Senior police officers on Monday said that pending chain and mobile snatching cases are being worked out and the culprits will be arrested soon.

“Nowadays, the incidents of mobile snatching and chain snatching on the road have increased significantly around Ecovillage 1 and two such incidents have taken place in the last few days. But till now the local police have proved unsuccessful in stopping it. All of you are requested to be cautious while walking on the road so that no untoward incident happens. Wear minimum jewellery while going out of the society,” the advisory states.

Residents have been also advised to tweet their incidents on X, tagging top police officers’ officials handles in case the local police do not register a first information report (FIR).

“On June 31, a resident’s chain was snatched in front of Gate No. 1. A complaint was submitted in the police station. But except for police assurances, the FIR was not registered. On Sunday, once again another chain snatcher made a failed bid at 8.30 am outside Gate No. 3 of the society. These incidents have instilled fear among the residents,” said Chauhan.

Ranjana Suri, another resident of the society said that they feel compelled to follow such an advisory because of the rocketing chain snatching incidents right outside the society gates. “Jewellery is meant to be worn outside. But here sadly we don’t have that luxury, and have to remove it out of fear,” she remarked.

On Monday, senior police officials said a meeting has been held between residents and policemen.

“The local ACP held a meeting with the residents on Sunday evening. Residents were informed that police patrolling has been increased. The society’s security team has also been asked to inform police if they see any suspicious activity,” said Suniti, deputy commissioner of police, Central Noida.

“As most of the chain snatchings happen around the open market complex of the society, the security guards were asked to keep caution there as well,” the officer added.

“FIRs are registered at the police stations immediately. Moreover, the pending chain and mobile snatching cases are being worked out and the culprits will be arrested soon,” she added.

Supertech Ecovillage-1 society has a total of 3,500 flats and houses at least 15,000 residents.