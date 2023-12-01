Wedding murder: Man who shot dead son-in-law’s father arrested

Three days after a 55-year-old man was shot dead at a wedding ceremony being held at a farmhouse in Greater Noida West, the local police on Thursday arrested the prime suspect who allegedly shot dead his son-in-law’s father, senior officers said. On the basis of manual surveillance and technical inputs, the police nabbed Shekhar from the Tigri roundabout in Greater Noida West on Thursday. (HT Photo)

According to Suniti, deputy commissioner of police, Central Noida, the deceased Ashok Yadav, a resident of Sector 51, Noida, was attending his friend’s daughter’s wedding, when his son’s father-in-law, Shekhar Yadav, who was also a guest there, allegedly shot him dead.

“On the basis of the complaint given by the Ashok’s eldest son Bhupendra Yadav, an FIR was registered against Chandrashekhar Yadav alias Shekhar Yadav, his eight identified family members and five unidentified people. The suspect had fled the scene and was on the run. Multiple police teams were formed to arrest him and others named as suspects in the FIR,” said Suniti.

On the basis of manual surveillance and technical inputs, the police nabbed Shekhar from the Tigri roundabout in Greater Noida West on Thursday.

“The suspect used a licensed revolver to shoot the victim, which was also recovered from him. Shekhar owns a licensed double barrel rifle, the inquiry has found. The Greater Noida police have written to Ghaziabad authorities to revoke his gun licences, citing the incident. As per rules, a person with a criminal history cannot be issued a gun licence,” said the DCP.

“Inquiry revealed that Ashok’s youngest son was married to Shekhar’s daughter but the couple were going through a divorce because of which the two families were in conflict,” she said.

When asked about the others named in the FIR, the DCP said, “Independent witness statements will be taken to ascertain the involvement and presence of other family members of Shekhar who have been named in the complaint given by the victim’s kin. Their role is under investigation.”

During initial questioning, Shekhar told police that an argument broke out between him and Ashok at the wedding venue.

“Upon reaching the wedding venue, both of them got pictures taken with the hosts. Following this, it seems that the two sides had a face off in the buffet area, and Shekhar pulled out his revolver and shot dead his relative,” the DCP said.

A police officer involved in the probe said it did not appear to be a pre-planned murder but a detailed investigation is on to ascertain this fact.

The suspect has been charged under Sections 302 (murder), 506 (criminal intimidation) and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.