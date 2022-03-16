Why 'Kashmir Files' screening was disrupted in UP's Noida

A screening of the contentious 'Kashmir Files' at a multiplex in Uttar Pradesh's Noida was briefly disrupted after a ruckus within the premises prompted the arrival of police. Officials told news agency PTI a glitch in the central air conditioning system had created a situation. The multiplex is situated within a shopping mall in Noida's Sector 39.

Also Read| 'Conspiracy to discredit Kashmir Files', PM Modi slams 'Jamaat' slamming movie

According to the police officials, the ruckus ensued at 7.30 pm Tuesday. The screening resumed after the AC system was fixed by the management.

"There was a problem in the AC system. It was a packed house and the weather was also a little warm yesterday (Tuesday). The audience was also excited about the new film. That resulted in the commotion,” a police spokesperson told PTI.

“A team of officials from the local police station had also reached the spot after being alerted about the ruckus,” the spokesperson added.

There were allegations circulating on social media that the ruckus ensued after the screening was deliberately stopped by a multiplex official belonging to a minority community.

However, the police denied this.

On Tuesday, Noida police cautioned people against clicking on suspicious links sent on social media and WhatsApp by unknown persons on the pretext of sharing the link of the movie.

Also Read| The Kashmir Files: Police warn against clicking on suspicious download links

"There has been no specific case here yet in which the movie's name has been used but there are inputs regarding such methodology being used by conmen for hacking into people's phone or duping them of money,” Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Noida) Ranvijay Singh told PTI.

Directed by Vivek Agnihotri, 'Kashmir Files' is based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits since the Valley’s insurgency in the 1990s. Several states ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have allowed tax-free screening of the film in theatres.

On Tuesday, Uttar Pradesh became the latest state to allow a tax-free screening of the movie.