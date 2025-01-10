Winter chill tightens its grip on Gautam Budh Nagar, Ghaziabad

The winter chill intensified in Gautam Budh Nagar on Thursday with minimum temperature dropping to 6.4 degrees Celsius (°C) from 8.7°C recorded the previous day, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). In Dasna in Neighbouring Ghaziabad, the cold winds are making wayfarers gather around bonfires to ward off the chill. Dasna nagar panchayat has set up bonfires at every intersection. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

The maximum temperature also dipped to 19°C on Thursday from to 21.2°C on Wednesday. Residents woke up to dense fog, with reduced visibility in several areas, prompting IMD to declare a ”dense fog” day.

While the sun managed to break through the fog for brief intervals on Thursday, the chill remained palpable. Residents found the chill most severe during the early morning and late evening hours, prompting many to take out their heavier winter clothing and turn on heating appliances.

The IMD has forecast spells of rain or thundershowers in the region on January 11. However, temperatures are expected to stabilise slightly, with the minimum and maximum temperatures settling around 10-11°C and 19-20°C, respectively, until January 15.

According to weather experts, the sharp decline in temperature and dense fog are typical for this time of year. “These conditions are caused by cold winds from the north and high humidity levels that contribute to fog formation. The upcoming rain is expected to further intensify the cold wave,” said Mahesh Palawat, vice president, climate & meteorology, Skymet Weather.

Residents expressed concerns about the impact of the cold on their routines. “Even stepping out for a short time is freezing. The weather has been harsh the last few days, and it looks like it is only going to get worse with rain in the forecast,” said Sunil Chauhan, a resident of Greater Noida.

The district administration has extended winter vacations “till further notice” for students from nursery till Class 8, citing the extreme cold weather conditions in the region. The order had been issued last week, applicable for all schools in the district. For students of classes 9 to 12, schools are expected to resume as per their original schedules, as board examinations are approaching, and academic activities need to continue.

Noida and Greater Noida authorities have established a total of 15 shelters to provide refuge to the homeless during the winter months. Each shelter is equipped with 15 to 25 beds, available free of cost to those in need. Eight night shelters have been set up at strategic locations in Greater Noida including Sector P-3, Ecotech-3 Night Shelter, Pari Chowk among other locations. In Noida, the facilities have come up at seven locations including Sector 15, 37, 51, 62, among other places.

Additionally, the district administration has arranged 81 designated bonfire spots to offer warmth to wayfarers.