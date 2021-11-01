With 18 fresh cases, dengue tally hits 443 in Noida

The dengue tally in Gautam Budh Nagar reached 443 on Monday with 18 fresh cases reported in the past 24 hours. 61 such patients are undergoing treatment in the district, said officials on Monday.

The health department is also on alert with dengue cases at an all-time high in the district. According to the official data, 383 fresh cases of dengue were reported in the district in October alone. The district reported its first dengue death this year on October 19.

Official data shows that Gautam Budh Nagar had reported 14 cases in 2012, 69 in 2013, zero in 2014, 176 in 2015, 17 in 2016, 13 in 2017, 28 in 2018, 40 in 2019, and 28 in 2020.

“This year, there is a spike in number of dengue cases reported across districts. We have identified 18 clusters in Noida and Greater Noida where a greater number of dengue cases have been reported. Sadarpur, Chhalera, Mamura, Nithari, Barola, Chhijarsi, and sectors 5, 9, 22 and 51 have been identified as dengue hotspots in Noida; and Alpha 2, Gamma 1, Beta 1, Gaur City 1 and 2, Haibatpur, Kulesara and Surajpur in Greater Noida,” said Rajesh Sharma, district malaria officer, Gautam Budh Nagar.

Intensive fogging drives and awareness campaigns are being carried across the district, with special focus on the identified clusters. “Total 365 teams of officials, under various authorities, have been constituted to conduct preventive action against the spread of dengue in the district. Fogging is being carried out regularly, in coordination with all the authorities, nagar panchayats and district health department. Apart from this, awareness campaigns are also being conducted to educate people about the prevention from the vector-borne disease,” Sharma added.

At present, dengue testing is being done at District Hospital, Post Graduate Institute of Child Health, and Government Institute of Medical Sciences in Greater Noida.

Meanwhile, medical experts say that there should be a decline in the number of dengue cases reported in the district in the next fortnight.

“There has been a steep rise in the dengue cases in October this year. This time, more dengue patients are suffering from high-grade fever. There are also more patients of dengue haemorrhagic fever and dengue shock syndrome this year than in previous years. However, we are expecting a sharp fall in the number of cases being reported in the next fortnight. As temperatures go below 20 degrees Celsius (°C), bite of the Aedes aegypti mosquito -- which causes dengue -- will start becoming ineffective,” said Dr Yatendra Singh, medical superintendent of Bhangel community health centre (CHC), Gautam Budh Nagar.