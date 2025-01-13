Woman booked after law student dies by suicide in Noida

A day after a 22-year-old man died by suicide in Noida Sector 99, the police booked a 22-year-old woman for abetment to suicide, officers said on Sunday. (Representational image)

The deceased was an LLB student at a private university in Noida Sector 25 and a resident of Ghaziabad. The woman was his classmate. The two were in a relationship until she ended it some time ago, said police.

The incident took place on Saturday afternoon when the deceased and the woman, along with four other friends, went to a friend’s house after classes.

“They reached the seventh floor flat at a highrise in Sector 99 where they drank liquor. The deceased then tried to pressure his ex-girlfriend to resume their relationship but she refused. So he jumped to his death from the seventh floor,” said a senior police officer part of the investigation.

Locals informed the police about the death after which a police team arrived and took the body for an autopsy.

“The investigation revealed that the deceased had been repeatedly pressuring the woman to become his girlfriend again but she had firmly refused,” said Jitendra Kumar, station house officer of the Sector 39 police station.

Police said that based on the allegations of the deceased’s father, who is a Supreme Court lawyer, a first information report was registered at the Sector 39 police station on Sunday under Section 108 (abetment to suicide) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

“Further investigation is underway and no arrest has been made yet,” said a police officer.