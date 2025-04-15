Woman held for abetment after man’s suicide in Noida hotel

A 22-year-old woman from Mathura was arrested by Noida Police on Monday for alleged abetment to suicide after a 38-year-old man was found hanging in a hotel room in Sector 27, Noida, last Thursday. Police said a case under Section 108 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (abetment to suicide) was registered on Sunday at Sector 20 police station against the woman and her male friend. The deceased, originally from Hathras, was a software engineer working from home for a private company. “The man met with a 22-year-old Mathura-based woman. (Getty Images)

The deceased, originally from Hathras, was a software engineer working from home for a private company. “The man met with a 22-year-old Mathura-based woman, who is pursuing a correspondence BBA course from a private university in Noida, on a dating application around two years back. Since then, they were in a relationship and used to visit Noida occasionally,” said a police officer involved in the investigation, requesting anonymity.

According to the police, the duo checked into a hotel in Sector 27 on April 10. “When they were in the room, a fight broke out between them, and the woman went inside the washroom. When she came outside, the man was found hanging from a ceiling fan,” the officer said.

Hotel staff helped the woman rush the man to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead. The hospital then alerted the police. “Upon getting information, when police recorded the statement of the woman, she informed them that they had an argument over the medical treatment of their pet dog,” said Sumit Shukla, additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP), Noida.

As the investigation progressed, police recorded statements from the deceased’s grieving family members, who alleged that the woman had taken a large sum of money from the man and frequently pressured him to spend more. They also claimed her male friend was involved. “The woman was arrested, and efforts are underway to nab her friends,” Shukla added.

Meanwhile, another senior police officer, also requesting anonymity, said, “It was also revealed that the man was in debt. We are investigating the case from all angles, and further investigation is underway.”