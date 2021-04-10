Woman, her friend arrested for killing husband over affair

Noida: A 22-year-old woman and her male friend were arrested on Saturday for allegedly strangulating her husband to death at Barola village in Sector 49 on Friday.

According to police, the suspects, identified as Sapna and Ankit, 24, were in a relationship. The deceased, Mukesh Kumar, was a native of Badaun. Mukesh lived in a rented accommodation with his wife, and their two daughters aged one and two years, police officials said, adding that Ankit and Mukesh both worked as daily wagers.

Sudhir Kumar, station house office (SHO) of Sector 49 police station, said that police on Friday received information about a suspicious death in Barola village. “The police questioned Sapna but her statement was not coherent. She initially said that she does not know how he died,” he said.

Police sent the body for post-mortem and a report revealed he was strangled to death, the SHO said.

Police revisited the crime spot and interrogated Mukesh’s wife again about the incident. “We also received information that the woman was in a relationship with a person named Ankit, who lived in the neighbourhood. During questioning, she admitted that she killed her husband with the help of Ankit,” the SHO said.

According to police, the woman offered her husband drinks on Friday night and when he lost consciousness, she called Ankit and they strangled him to death with a piece of cloth. Police also recovered the cloth used in the crime.

A case has been registered against the suspects under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code. “The two suspects were produced in court and sent to judicial custody. The children have been handed over to their relatives,” said the SHO.