Woman jumps to her death from 16th floor of high-rise in Noida Sector 74

A 34-year-old woman died by suicide after allegedly jumping from the 16th floor of a residential tower in Noida’s Sector 74 on Sunday night, police said on Monday, adding that no suicide note was found, and the reason behind the act remains unclear. A police response vehicle reached the spot soon after residents alerted the emergency helpline. She was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead. (HT Archive)

According to police, the woman, originally from Lucknow and a former IT professional, had married an IT engineer from Himachal Pradesh around three years ago. The couple had been living in the Sector 74 high-rise.

“On Sunday around 10.30pm, while her husband was inside the home, the woman jumped to death from the 16th-floor balcony of their flat,” said Krishna Gopal Sharma, station house officer of Sector 113 police station.

During the initial probe, investigators were told that the woman, who had known her husband for more than a decade before their marriage, had been upset over an unspecified issue. “However, her parents are no longer alive and her cousin lives abroad, so family statements are yet to be recorded. Her husband, who was in shock, did not reveal anything,” said a police officer, requesting anonymity.

The body has been sent for post-mortem and further investigation is underway, police said.