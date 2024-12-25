Woman killed by daughter’s friend for marriage: Greater Noida Police

Greater Noida: A 40-year-old Delhi woman was allegedly strangled to death by her married daughter’s friend for not allowing them to marry. The body was found in a forest area in Greater Noida on November 25, police said as it arrested the prime suspect and a minor on Tuesday. During the interrogation, it was revealed that Ekta had come in contact with Vicky three years ago while visiting Tihar jail to meet her husband Anil Kumar imprisoned in a rape case, (Representational image)

Officers said that the main suspect, Vicky Kumar, aka Satish, 28, a resident of Rajiv Nagar Extension, Delhi, had allegedly involved two juveniles in the crime. With the help of electronic and technical surveillance, Greater Noida Police arrested him and a 17-year-old boy.

“On November 25, a passerby spotted the body near Yamuna Pushta under the jurisdiction of the Ecotech 1 police station… The woman was identified as Suman, 40 (single name), a resident of Mangolpuri, Delhi. When Delhi Police were contacted, it came to light that a missing person’s report was lodged,” said Anuj Kumar, station house officer (SHO), Ecotech 1.

“Later, Suman’s daughter Ekta approached the Ecotech 1 police station on December 12. A case under section 103(1) (murder) and 238 (causing disappearance of evidence) under section Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered,” the SHO said.

With the help of multiple CCTV camera footage, it was found that a Maruti Suzuki Ertiga was seen from where the body was recovered. “A probe revealed that Ekta’s friend Vicky also owns an Ertiga,” the officer added.

“During the interrogation, it was revealed that Ekta had come in contact with Vicky three years ago while visiting Tihar jail to meet her husband Anil Kumar imprisoned in a rape case,” said Ashok Kumar, additional deputy commissioner of police, Greater Noida, adding that Vicky’s brother was also in Tihar in a murder case.

“Ekta and Vicky became friends and decided to marry. But her mother Suman asked her to continue with her married life,” said ADCP Kumar.

Vicky turned furious and planned to kill Suman. “On November 24, Vicky, involved two juvenile e-rickshaw workers. They called Suman to help Vicky buy a gold chain and took her in a car to Karnal Bypass and strangulated her in it,” said SHO Kumar.

Efforts are underway to nab the other juvenile and further investigation is on, police said.