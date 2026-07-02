Woman killed, five injured including infant as tempo hits parked truck in Noida

Noida: A 45-year-old woman died and five others, including a six-month-old boy, were critically injured after an auto-rickshaw crashed into a parked truck in Noida’s Sector 75 early Thursday, police said, adding that the truck driver has been detained. Pramod Kumar, SHO of Sector 113, said: “The truck driver had parked his vehicle on the roadside to relieve himself. The accident occurred within minutes. The truck has been seized and the driver has been detained.” (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

The truck driver had gone to relieve himself when the incident occurred, added officials.

Police identified the deceased as 45-year-old Yashmin, a resident of Barola. The injured include Yashmin’s sister Ranavi, 23, Derayaj, 32, Najera, 25, Yashmin’s six-month-old grandson — all natives of Pilibhit in UP and residents of Salarpur in Noida — and auto driver Manoj, 20, who hails from Etah and lives in Noida’s Sarfabad.

Police shifted the injured persons to Delhi’s Safdarjung hospital. They are stated to be in a critical condition.

According to police, the three-wheeler was ferrying passengers from Sector 62 to Barola when it crashed into the truck around 4am on Thursday. The family was from Pilibhit after alighting a bus in Sector 62.

Police said the impact wrecked the front portion of the three-wheeler. “A team from Sector 113 police station rushed to the spot as soon as the incident was reported on helpline number 112. The injured were taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared Yashmin dead on arrival. The others were referred to Delhi’s Safdarjung hospital for further treatment,” said a police officer privy to the investigation.

Pramod Kumar, SHO of Sector 113, said: “The truck driver had parked his vehicle on the roadside to relieve himself. The accident occurred within minutes. The truck has been seized and the driver has been detained.”

Police suspect the tempo driver, who is also in a critical state, may have dozed off, leading to the incident. However, the exact cause will be confirmed after recording statements of the injured, who are reported to be in critical condition, added officials.

Police said a case will be registered after receiving a complaint from the grieving family members.