Woman’s body found on expressway in Dadri with severe injury marks

Noida: A body of a woman with severe injury marks was found on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway (EPE) under Dadri police station jurisdiction early on Monday morning, said police.

According to investigators, prima facie, it appears that the deceased woman was hit by a heavy vehicle as tyre marks have been found near the spot.

The deputy commissioner of police (Greater Noida), Abhishek Verma, said that local residents informed police about spotting the body on the expressway around 7am.

“Following this, a team from Dadri police station rushed to the spot and removed the body from the EPE. It had injury marks on the hands, legs and head. Large tyre marks were found adjacent to the body. Prima facie, it appears that the woman was hit by a heavy vehicle,” said DCP Verma.

Police said efforts are underway to identify the woman and teams are checking the CCTV footage of the area as well.

“The woman seems to be around 35 years of age. CCTV footage recovered from the area does not show anything as there was dense fog on the expressway,” said the officer.

Police said that the woman’s head and face are disfigured due to which the identity of the woman is still unknown.

“We have sent details of the woman, including her approximate age, colour of her clothes (red) and other marks of identification on her body to nearby police stations. We have received calls from Rajasthan and Haryana police stations regarding a missing complaint matching the unidentified woman’s specifications,” DCP Verma added.

