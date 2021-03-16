IND USA
Women bikers issued heavy fines for performing stunts in Ghaziabad

The Ghaziabad Police on Tuesday issued heavy fines on owners of two motorcycles after two videos of people performing unauthorised stunts emerged on social media
By HT Correspondent, Ghaziabad
UPDATED ON MAR 16, 2021 11:58 PM IST

The Ghaziabad Police on Tuesday issued heavy fines on owners of two motorcycles after two videos of people performing unauthorised stunts emerged on social media.

In the first video, one woman was seen sitting on the shoulders of the woman rider on a Royal Enfield motorcycle on a road near Govindpuram. The riders were also not wearing a helmet and could not produce a driving licence when police inquired.

Police issued a fine of 11,000 against the owner.

The women were identified as rider Sneha Rajvanshi and Shivangi Dabas, both in their 20s. They had met over social media and had many followers online.

Also read: Sahibabad factory fire - Three workers succumb, toll rises to four

“We wanted girls to do something unique and hoped to inspire others. Policemen came to my house and asked for the owner of the motorcycle and I said that it was registered in name of my mother. We did not mean to have a negative influence on others,” said Rajvanshi, a resident of Shalimar Garden.

Her friend Shivangi Dabas, a resident of Shatabdi Puram, said that they upload different videos over social media and hoped to monetise their content.

“We did not perform stunts on the highway. In our videos we have cautioned people from attempting such acts,” she said.

In the second case, three women rode a motorcycle without a helmet and performing stunts near Govindpuram. Police were yet to identify the women but managed to track the motorcycle, another Royal Enfield, through its registration number and issued a fine of 17,000.

“The rider rode dangerously without holding the motorcycle’s handle at one point. This vehicle had a Delhi registration number. The woman riding the motorcycle in the previous case was also seen in the second video,” said Ramanand Kushwaha, superintendent of police (traffic).

