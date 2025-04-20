Work for Harnandipuram township DPR to begin soon: Ghaziabad Development Authority

Ghaziabad: The Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA) will finalise a consultant in the coming week to prepare a detailed project report (DPR) of the authority’s proposed 521-hectare Harnandipuram Township, officials said on Saturday. Proposed near the Delhi Meerut Road and also near to the Regional Rapid Transit System corridor, the new township involves procurement of land directly from farmers on direct-purchase mode, and land of eight villages will be taken up in two phases. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

Proposed near the Delhi Meerut Road and also near to the Regional Rapid Transit System corridor, the new township involves procurement of land directly from farmers on direct-purchase mode, and land of eight villages will be taken up in two phases, they added.

“After the GDA floated a request for proposal, three consultant firms participated in a presentation and one of these will be selected within a week. Thereafter, the DPR preparation process will start and take about two months to complete. The authority intends to develop the new township which is safe, easily accessible and equipped with modern amenities,” said GDA’s media coordinator Rudresh Shukla.

“Apart from all facilities provisioned under the by-laws, the new township will also be equipped with features like smart street-lighting, power management including the solar-energy, and focus on women-safety, among others,” Shukla added.

On March 29, the authority had announced land procurement rates for five villages whose 336.84 hectares of land is to be taken for development of the phase-1 of the proposed township.

Officials said the offered land rates, that are four times the existing circle rates, were decided by a committee of officials from GDA and district administration.

The per square metre rates for five villages of Mathurapur, Shamsher, Champat Nagar, Bhanera Khurd, and Nagla Firozpur Mohan were fixed at ₹4,080; ₹6,760; ₹4,040; ₹4,240; and ₹7,200, respectively.