World does not need to teach India secularism: RSS chief

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat addressed a seminar, ‘Swa Adharit Bharat’ (self-reliant India), at Sharda University in Greater Noida’s Knowledge Park-II area on Sunday evening, during which he said that the world does not need to teach us secularism as Bharat is naturally based on secular ethos as it respected all religions. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat addressed a seminar at Sharda University in Greater Noida’s Knowledge Park-II area on Sunday evening. (PTI)

He added, “We introduced secularism in our Constitution itself after we got independence in 1947. We always worshipped unity in diversity and Bharat always prayed for the well-being of all. We welcomed Huna, Kushan and Islam among others with open arms. Our land was so prosperous that kings here always welcomed those who came here. We had no problems of any kind, be it weather, food or spiritual well-being. Therefore, we happily offered accommodation to all who wanted to take shelter here. We welcomed all because our religion teaches this to us,” said Bhagwat, who appealed to all to follow “dharma for a Vishvaguru Bharat” as it is the need of the hour to resolve conflict in world.

Bhagwat advocated that there is a dire need that Bharat must follow a development model that is based on “self-based strengths” instead of copying the models from any other country.

The event was attended by several intellectuals, including doctors, lawyers, journalists and businessmen, in the university auditorium.

“We cannot become a world leader or self-reliant or build a sustainable country until we follow our self-based strengths given by our ancient wisdom. We lived for 10,000 years by doing traditional agricultural activities, without affecting the health of the soil because our religion taught to take care of not only human beings but also the ecology. But today, if we want to follow models from other countries, then that will work only for a short span of time, and will not survive longer,” said Bhagwat. He also mentioned that Bharat needs to take a balanced approach for the use of artificial intelligence-based technology because for a growing population it needs to generate employment for a vast number of people.

Bhagwat appealed that Bharat needs to develop its own powers to become a stronger nation instead of looking for help from outside to become a prosperous country ahead.

“When China attacked us, we went to America for help then. American media made fun of us. But after 2014 we beat Pakistan by entering into its territory when needed. It means we are realising our powers, but we need to do a lot more to make Bharat Vishvaguru. We also need reforms to make the system that helps us in better governance, so that we can serve the people better. The present system of babus, judiciary, executive and legislature was made by the Britishers because they needed to control the public. But today, we do not need to control our people. We need to serve our people, so that wherever it is needed we need to make changes because the soul motive is to serve the people of this great country and not rule over them,” said Bhagwat, who argued to change the system slowly so that it works in a better manner for the country and its people.

Bhagwat also mentioned the Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar for making a great constitution.