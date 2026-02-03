World Wetlands Day: Surajpur Wetland hosts bird festival

GREATER NOIDA: A bird festival was organised at the Surajpur Wetland in Greater Noida on Monday to mark the World Wetlands Day, with a focus on biodiversity conservation, wildlife protection and promotion of eco-tourism. Surajpur Wetland’s core lake area is spread over around 0.60 square kilometres, and it is an internationally recognised Ramsar site and an important habitat for several resident and migratory bird species. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

The event, attended by Uttar Pradesh minister of state for environment, forest, wildlife and climate change K P Malik, was also participated by environmentalists, wildlife enthusiasts, volunteers, school students and forest officials.

Addressing the gathering, the minister said that World Wetlands Day, observed on February 2, aims to create public awareness about conservation and sustainable management of wetlands. “We are fortunate to have such a rich natural heritage in our region, where migratory birds travel thousands of kilometres to find a suitable habitat.”

Expressing concern over environmental degradation, the minister said that unchecked physical and technological development has caused significant damage to nature, pushing several bird species towards extinction. He urged collective efforts for the protection of wetlands and birds.

Malik also toured around the wetland, where divisional forest officer (DFO) Rajnikant Mittal briefed him on birdwatching activities, guided nature walks, nature trails, and the ecological significance of resident and migratory birds, flora, insects and other wildlife.

Following the site visit, the minister inaugurated a photo gallery and exhibition related to environment, biodiversity and bird conservation, and took part in a tree plantation drive.

Under Bird Festival 2026, guided birdwatching tours, nature walks and trails were organised under the supervision of expert naturalists, the DFO said.

On the occasion, district magistrate Medha Roopam, described Surajpur Wetland as an invaluable natural asset not only for Gatuam Budh Nagar but for the entire state. “It is a living example of biodiversity and protecting it is our shared responsibility. Such events are effective in connecting children, youth and citizens with nature, and public participation is essential to achieving sustainable development,” a statement cited the DM as saying.

The event was free for all age groups and aimed at encouraging greater public engagement with nature conservation, said officials.