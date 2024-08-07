Yamuna authority to develop electronic manufacturing cluster over 200 acres

The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) on Wednesday said it will develop an electronic manufacturing cluster (EMC) on 200 acres in Sector 10, along the Yamuna Expressway, with an aim to boost economy and also create jobs for the youth. As the Yeida scheme fulfils all parameters necessary under the scheme, the Union ministry of electronics and Information technology is likely to approve the project in the next 15-20 days, said Yeida officials (Ht Archive)

The Uttar Pradesh government has appointed Yamuna authority as the implementing agency that will participate under the Centre’s Modified Electronics Manufacturing Clusters (EMC 2.0) scheme and set up an electronic manufacturing cluster after obtaining the requisite approvals.

As the Yeida scheme fulfils all parameters necessary under the scheme, the Union ministry of electronics and Information technology is likely to approve the project in the next 15-20 days, said Yeida officials.

The parameters are related to connectivity such as access to an expressway, airport, railway and metro, among others. As the Noida international greenfield airport is being developed along the Yamuna Expressway, and is set to become operational by end-2024, Yeida project ticks all the boxes related to connectivity, said officials.

“We will get the approval soon and this project has immense potential to boost the economy of the state and also create a large number of jobs. Once we get this project, Uttar Pradesh will become one of the first states to develop an EMC and invite key players to invest, buy land and set up their units,” said Arun Vir Singh, chief executive officer of the Yeida.

According to the rules, Yeida will engage at least five major companies, which will form a special purpose vehicle to implement the project, said officials.

“Havells India will soon be allotted 50 acres in Sector 10 for setting up an electronic goods manufacturing unit under this project as it will be the anchor company of this project. Havells has submitted its letter of intent to us and the remaining four companies are also ready to set up units as soon as all formalities are completed,” said Singh.

“Havells will be anchor or the main manufacturing unit and it will be tasked to form the special purpose vehicle with at least four other companies to whom the remaining 150 acres will be allocated. As per Havells’ letter of intent, its first phase will be ready by 2026 with an initial investment of ₹800 crore, generating over 1,000 jobs,” said Singh.

Yeida said Havells will focus on manufacturing consumer goods and the other focused segments will be automotive electronics, industrial electronics, medical electronics, computer hardware, telecom networking and communication products, among others.

“Under the EMC 2.0 scheme, Yeida will get a financial assistance of ₹140 crore for setting up common facility centres (CFCs) that include labs for research and testing. The EMC 2.0 scheme was notified by the Centre in April 2020 with the objective to provide support the creation of world class infrastructure along with common facilities and amenities, including plug and play facilities for attracting major global electronics manufacturers along with a supply chain to set up units in the country,” said Singh.

HT reached out to Havells, but the company did not respond to calls or messages.