Yamuna Expressway authority plans to hike land allotment rates
The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) has plans to hike land allotment rates in urban areas, said sources on Friday.
The proposal to hike the rates will be discussed and approved in a board meeting to be conducted by Yeida on April 26. The meeting will be chaired by Uttar Pradesh additional chief secretary (ACS) Arvind Kumar, who is also the chairman of the board. Sources said that there is a possibility that land allotment rates will be hiked for residential, industrial, institutional and commercial properties.
“Our board meeting, which is slated on Tuesday (April 26) will decide about the hike proposals after discussions by senior officials,” said Arun Vir Singh, Yeida chief executive officer (CEO).
The Yeida is also likely to allocate funds for the development of a film city in Sector 21, a medical device park in Sector 29 and a logistic park, among other projects.
“The Yeida is likely to approve its annual budget in the upcoming board meeting. It will allocate specific funds for projects that have been proposed in the region. The important proposals to be discussed at the board meeting will be related with the annual budget and the land allotment rate hike. However, the board will decide about the hike percentage after detailed discussions,” said another Yeida official, requesting anonymity.
On June 28, 2021, Yeida had hiked land allotment rates up to 5%, citing inflation.
“The inflation rate was 4.5% in 2021 and the board approves up to 5% increase in land allotment rates. The increase was nominal in view of the Covid 19 pandemic and it was uniform for all types of properties such as residential, industrial, institutional and group-housing projects,” added the Yeida official.
Bibwewadi Police arrest notorious criminal, aide arrested for murder
The Bibwewadi Police have nabbed a notorious criminal and his aide on charges of allegedly killing a man with an iron hammer leading to his death after a bitter dispute over not printing their photographs on hoardings erected on the occasion of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar's birth anniversary celebrated on April 14. The police identified the deceased as Gangaram Shivaji Kale of Upper Indira Nagar in Bibwewadi.
Delayed communication on duty roster leaves Ludhiana teachers in limbo on day of PSEB exam
Confusion prevailed among government school teachers on Friday morning, just before Class 12 students were scheduled to take their first examination for the second-term finals, after the revised exam duty roster was delayed. Students who had opted for home science took their first exam at 2pm on Friday. The roster was then reframed by the DEO's office and the revised assignments were conveyed to teachers and school heads late on Thursday evening.
Shiv sainiks attacked vehicle, says BJP leader Kamboj
Mumbai BJP leader Mohit Kamboj on Friday alleged that his vehicle was attacked by Sena workers near Matoshree, the family residence of chief minister Uddhav Thackeray in Bandra. Kamboj was returning from a wedding in Bandra Kurla Complex with BJP leader Prasad Lad in the latter's car. At Kala Nagar, Kamboj got off and went to sit in his own vehicle, Lad told mediapersons.
K’taka contractor death case: Police probe forgery charges against letter approving works
Ten days after contractor Santhosh Patil's body was found in a lodge in Udupi district, Bengaluru police have started an investigation into a letter claiming that the department of rural development and panchayati raj had granted sanction for 108 works, including that undertaken by the 37-year-old contractor. The document labelled with the letterhead of former president of Belagavi Zilla panchayat, Asha Aihole, had started circulating on the social media platforms after the contractor's death.
Step towards normalcy: Harmony at first Friday prayers after clashes, demolition in Jahangirpuri
Friday prayers in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri went off peacefully, as residents of the violence-torn area tried to piece back their lives, two days after an “anti-encroachment demolition” by the civic bodies left several without work. For 40 years, 62-year-old Sudhir Singh has received his childhood friend Suleiman Khan from the gate of the Jahangirpuri Jama Masjid, in front of which clashes broke out during a Hanuman Jayanti procession last Saturday.
