Yeida finalises agency to create master plan for hub in HATHRAS

GREATER NOIDA: The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) on Wednesday said it has finalised an agency to make a detailed master plan for the proposed Hathras Urban City, an urban centre proposed on 4,000 hectares along Yamuna expressway. The proposed planning area is 2,000 to 4,000 hectares, however, the final area will be determined during the initial stage. (HT Archive)

The agency, Telangana-based Aarvee Engineering Consultants Limited, will define land use, population density and city’s Master Plan 2041 blueprint, said officials.

“Aarvee Engineering was finalised via bidding process in which three firms participated. Aarvee quoted ₹1.25 crore for the project, the lowest among the bidders. Meanwhile, the other two firms — GarudaUAV Soft Solutions Pvt Ltd and LEA Associates South Asia Pvt Ltd — submitted higher financial bids,” said Shailendra Bhatia, Yeida additional chief executive officer.

The proposed planning area is 2,000 to 4,000 hectares, however, the final area will be determined during the initial stage. “Any subsequent changes to the project boundary will also fall within the consultant’s jurisdiction. The master plan will be prepared in accordance with the Urban and Regional Development Plans Formulation and Implementation (URDPFI) guidelines 2014, the UP Industrial Area Development Act, 1976, and other applicable state and central government regulations,” he added.

The plan will assess the region’s carrying capacity, in view of the industrial growth potential, population, infrastructure requirements, natural resources, and environmental sustainability, he said.

Hathras Urban City is one of the four proposed urban nodes planned under the second phase of the Yamuna Expressway Master Plan, which also covers Aligarh, Mathura and Agra regions.

Yeida officials said the project aims to promote planned urbanisation, attract investment, and support balanced regional development along the Yamuna Expressway corridor, said officials.